Curious about buying your first gun in Canada? Even though it’s exciting, starting out can feel challenging with all the rules, licences, and safety requirements.

That’s why it’s essential to get the basics right from the beginning, no matter if you’re passionate about hunting, trying out sport shooting, or just curious about a new hobby.

In this guide, you’ll learn about gun laws, licensing requirements, where to buy gun in Canada, and helpful tips for first-time shooters. By understanding these steps and preparing carefully, you’ll be ready to enjoy shooting safely, confidently, and with peace of mind.

Understanding Gun Laws in Canada

Let’s start with the basics. In Canada, firearms fall into three main categories, and understanding these is crucial:

Non-restricted firearms : hunting rifles and shotguns

Restricted firearms : most handguns, some rifles, and shotguns

Prohibited firearms : certain handguns and fully automatic weapons (these are mostly banned for civilian use)

The most important thing to remember is that, no matter the type of firearm, you must have the proper licence before you can legally purchase a gun.

Licensing Requirements: The First Step

Getting a firearms licence in Canada is simple if you take some basic but helpful steps.

First, you need to be at least 18 and legally allowed to own a firearm. New applicants must complete the Canadian Firearms Safety Course, which teaches safe handling and the law. You’ll also need two government IDs and a photo.

You can submit your application online or by mail, and the RCMP will implement all the background checks, including criminal history and references. Once approved, your licence (PAL) is valid for five years, and you should renew it before it expires.

If you want restricted firearms or are a non-resident, there are extra steps to follow. By completing these steps, you can safely enjoy hunting, sport shooting, or collecting while staying within Canadian law.

Once you have your licence in hand, you’ll have the legal foundation to buy firearms and participate in shooting activities safely.

Where to Buy Gun in Canada: Options Explained

Once you have your license, the next question is: where exactly can you buy a gun in Canada? Luckily, there are several options available.

Online Firearm Retailers

Yes, you can legally buy firearms online. Websites like Canfirearm sell guns and ship them within Canada.

They provide a huge selection, from handguns and rifles to shotguns, pneumatic rifles, bows, crossbows, and knives. Popular brands like Glock, Colt, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, and Beretta are all on offer.

Canfirearm is also active in the shooting community, offering training, licence guidance, warranty support, and occasional events.

Note: You will still need a valid PAL and Date of Birth to complete the purchase, and the firearm will only be released once your license is verified and all legal requirements are met.

Licensed Gun Stores

These are the most common places to buy firearms in Canada. Stores like Cabela’s, Victory Ridge Sports, or specialized local gun shops stock rifles, shotguns, and accessories. The good news is that these stores usually carry options for every experience level.

Another advantage of buying from a licensed store is the ability to physically review the firearm before purchasing. You can check the feel, weight, and ergonomics, which is something you cannot fully experience with online shopping.

Plus, store staff usually have more knowledge about shooting or are shooters themselves. So, they can answer questions about performance, maintenance, and suitability for different purposes. This guidance can be invaluable, especially for newbies, helping them avoid mistakes that could be costly or unsafe.

Gun Shows and Auctions

From time to time, you might come across legal gun shows or online auctions. These are legitimate but heavily regulated.

If you are a beginner, it’s important to research the seller and the firearm carefully. Check that the auction platform or show organizers require valid PAL verification, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true, as illegal sales are heavily penalized.

Attending a gun show can also be informational. You have an opportunity to network with experienced collectors, learn about different types of firearms, and see demonstrations of safe handling and storage practices.

This makes gun shows a useful way to gain knowledge before making your first purchase, while still buying through trusted, legal channels.

Tips for First-Time Gun Buyers in Canada

Buying your first firearm can feel overwhelming, but following a few key tips will help you get started easily.

Start simple : If you’re new to firearms, begin with a non-restricted rifle or shotgun. These guns are easier to manage, come with fewer legal restrictions, and are ideal for learning the basics of shooting.

Buy from trusted dealers : Always verify that the store or seller is licensed. Buying from trustworthy dealers guarantees that the firearm is legal and properly documented. Avoid private sales unless you are fully aware of the legal requirements and necessary paperwork.

Don’t skip safety training : Proper firearm handling is essential, which is why safety should always come first. Completing a Canadian Firearms Safety Course not only fulfills legal requirements but also allows you to be more confident in operating your gun.

Join a community : Consider joining a shooting club or range. These communities are great for learning from experienced owners, practicing in a safe environment, and getting useful advice on firearm care, storage, and marksmanship.

Plan for storage and maintenance : Investing in secure storage like a gun safe and learn routine maintenance is a must, even at the beginner level. Safe storage is legally required and ensures your firearm stays in good condition.

Conclusion

Buying your first gun in Canada is exciting, but it’s also a responsibility.

Start by getting your licence and learning the safety rules. Next, do some research to pick a firearm that feels right, and always work with reputable sellers.

Last but not least, store your gun safely and handle it carefully. And, if you’re ever unsure, don’t hesitate to ask experienced shooters for tips or join a local club to learn from others. After all, a responsible approach is what turns owning a gun into a positive experience.