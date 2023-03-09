What You Should Know About Selling Junk Cars For Cash?

There comes a time when your car will inevitably transition from being a reliable machine to a complete relic that either keeps breaking down or stops working completely.

When that happens, it’s often the right time to make the tough call and start searching for different types of auto junkyards to put it to pasture. But before you do that, there are a few things that anyone in this position should know about selling junk cars.

So, we decided to dive into the three main things that you should be aware of when selling a junk car. The first is what the main factors are that can typically affect how much you can get for your vehicle. The second is how to effectively sell it online, and the third is what to consider to avoid being scammed in the process.

So, let’s dive in!

Things To Consider That Will Affect Your Junk Car’s Value

1. Market value of scrap metal

The demand and supply of scrap metal often fluctuate almost constantly, but it is also one of the biggest determinants of what you get for your junker. After all, most cars are made of aluminum and steel. As such, what these two metals go for can often have a significant effect on how much money you are able to get for your junk car.

For instance, if a country imposes higher tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, this forces manufacturers to purchase from local recyclers. And when this happens, you can often find junkyards in Georgia via USCarJunker, or in any other state for that matter, which should allow you to fetch a competitive price for your junker.

In this regard, you should first take the time to track metal prices using various sites and apps before you start to shop around for offers. If you discover that current prices are good, you should act quickly because they may not stay high for very long.

2. Type of car

It is important to remember that certain car models are able to generate higher demand than others.

For instance, popular and reliable car brands like Honda and Toyota tend to be more in demand, especially by auto repair shops that are in need of their spare parts. You can also expect high prices for cars that are less than a few years old because these types of cars can often be repaired and resold.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to have the latest car model to get a competitive price. For example, some newer models are partly manufactured using environmentally friendly plastics, so some of these vehicles may end up with less scrap metal to sell compared to older models.

There are also some older models that have spare parts that are rare and may be in high demand among car enthusiasts.

3. Car’s current condition

The current condition of your junk car can also impact the amount you receive for it, and it will also determine what the buyer does with it. If the car is relatively intact and still has working components, then the junkyard will usually be able to repair it and resell it. As a result, you are likely to get a high price for your junker.

However, if your car is damaged and the costs to repair your car end up being too high, then they will likely scrap the vehicle and salvage any working parts. In such cases, you should remember that the value of your car will mostly revolve around its spare parts, so anything that is missing only makes your car less valuable.

What Are The Steps To Selling Your Junk Car?

Step 1: You should ensure that you have the car title ready because you cannot legally transfer ownership of any car without signing over the title. This means that if you are unable to find the title, you will need to secure a replacement from your local DMV before you can proceed with the sale. It also helps to have the car’s bill of sale and registration papers ready, just in case.

Step 2: Next, you will need to assess your car’s current condition and take notes on what is and isn’t working. This information will be important if you intend to sell your vehicle to a car-buying service like USCarJunker. And if you intend to sell your vehicle to a private buyer online, you will also need to take pictures to list it online.

Step 3: You will then need to take some time to find local junkyards and car-buying services that will be willing to purchase your vehicle. You can often find these places by browsing online, but always make sure that you get multiple quotes to compare them and secure yourself the best possible deal.

Step 4: Once you’ve pinpointed the highest bidder, you will either need to transport the car to the junkyard or wait for them to send someone to pick up the car and tow it away. You should also keep this in mind when choosing the buyer, as it can save you a fair amount of money in transportation costs.

Step 5: Once the company representative arrives, they will inspect the vehicle to make sure that all the information you initially shared to get the quote was accurate. If everything is in order, they will hand over the agreed-upon amount in cash or a check before towing the car away.

Step 6: Once the car is sold, you will also need to inform the DMV of the sale to ensure that you can no longer be found liable for the car.

Tips To Avoid Being Scammed In A Junk Car Sale

1. Always sell to a licensed salvage yard/junk-car service

It is essential that you aim to sell your junk car to a licensed salvage yard or junk-car service like USCarJunker because it ensures that your car will be disposed of in an environmentally responsible way. It will also ensure that you don’t end up dealing with any middlemen, which means that you will end up with more cash in your pocket.

Plus, they will usually handle all the relevant paperwork for you, which helps to make the entire process much faster and easier to handle.

2. Compare multiple quotes to get the most value

You should always avoid settling for the first cash offer you get because there is a high chance a better one is out there that could provide up to twice the initial amount offered. This means taking the time to call several different junkyards and/or checking multiple online car-buying sites to get quotes from them.

3. Do not use a towing company

Any legitimate car-buying service or junkyard will usually offer to pay for the towing fees on your junker. Do not use any service that requires you to transport it to them yourself, unless the car is still in relatively good condition and the junkyard is not far. Most car-buying services like USCarJunker will usually offer free towing, which can often help minimize how much you spend to conclude the sale.

4. Never hand over the junk car without payment

It is important that you never hand over your junker without receiving the payment that you agreed upon with the buyer in question.

One common way that some companies can try to scam you is by promising to send your payment through the mail at a later date. However, it is always safest to get payment at the time of collection, preferably in cash.

You should also watch out for any companies that may try to negotiate for a lower quote at the time of pick-up, as any legitimate junk car removal service will usually pay you exactly what you were originally quoted without fail.