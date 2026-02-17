The rise of hybrid working means more people split their time between working from home and working in a shared office space, rather than being in the office five days a week. This shift began in response to the pandemic but has continued because many employees and employers see benefits in flexibility.

Recent surveys suggest that up to 60% of UK workers now prefer some form of hybrid working. At the same time, some major companies like Google, Microsoft and Unilever have introduced formal hybrid models, with a few set days in the office and others remote. Hybrid working is now seen as a long-term way of working for many organisations.

How does hybrid working boost productivity?

One of the biggest arguments in favour of hybrid working is that many people feel more productive when working from home. Without long commutes, distractions or constant meetings, employees often find they can focus for longer periods of time. Several studies suggest that productivity has increased in hybrid settings, with some companies reporting improvements of over 20% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Employees are also able to design their workday around their own rhythms. For example, some people do deep thinking tasks in the morning at home and save collaborative work for office days. For employers, this often results in better output with less presenteeism — people sitting at desks without producing work. Productivity gains come from better concentration, fewer disruptions and more flexible routines.

Why is office time still important for teams?

Despite the boost in productivity at home, being in the office still matters. Offices allow for spontaneous conversations, shared ideas and quicker feedback. When people sit together, they pick up cues, skills and culture simply by being around one another. This form of informal learning is hard to replicate on video calls and means the demand for office space in cities like London is still strong, especially central areas like office spaces in Soho and Kings Cross.



Companies like Apple and Amazon have emphasised the need for regular in-person collaboration. They argue that teams feel more connected when they can walk over to each other’s desks or meet in meeting rooms. Being together helps build trust, support and a sense of belonging, which can influence creativity and long-term loyalty. Many employees also say that social interaction in the office improves wellbeing and reduces feelings of isolation.

How are homes being renovated for hybrid work?

As hybrid working becomes more common, many people are redesigning their homes to suit their work needs. Spare rooms, dining tables and corners of living rooms have been transformed into workspaces. Some homeowners invest in ergonomic desks, improved lighting and better broadband to create a professional environment at home.

According to recent surveys, around 40% of home workers have made or plan to make changes to their living space to support their work and many use short term finance to facilitate this. Kitchens have been adapted to double as work areas, and lofts or conservatories are sometimes converted into offices.

People buy sound-proofing, better chairs and technology to make working from home sustainable long term. These investments reflect a broader shift in how we think about the home — not just as a place to live, but also somewhere to work comfortably and productively.

What balance works best in hybrid working?

Finding the right balance between head-down time at home and collaborative time in the office is key. Many companies now ask employees to come in for two or three days a week, often clustered around team meetings or workshops. This gives people the best of both worlds: focused work time when they are most productive at home, and connection time when face-to-face is most valuable.



Flexibility is important, but planning is also needed. Teams that communicate well about schedules and priorities find that hybrid working strengthens both performance and culture. Employers that support good technology, clear expectations and respectful use of office time tend to see better results. With the right mix, hybrid working can be a sustainable and satisfying way of working for many people.

In summary, hybrid working is rising because it boosts productivity and gives employees freedom, while still recognising the value of office time for teamwork and learning. Homes are changing to accommodate the new work style, and the companies that find the right balance are likely to benefit from happier, more effective teams.