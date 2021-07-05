What is a website health check and why is it important?

There are many moving parts when it comes to an eCommerce solution, but a website is undoubtedly the kingpin of every successful eCommerce strategy. As with everything in life, regular upkeep of systems and tools is required to maintain optimal performance. Your website is no different. Website health should be a key consideration for all businesses offering an eCommerce service, read on to find out exactly why.

Why is website health important?

A website is the digital face of your brand and, if your SEO or PPC strategy is effective, often the first interaction consumers have with your business. Unlike a brick-and-mortar store, your website is open and visible 24/7 meaning the customer experience needs to be maintained constantly. A poor performing website or lack of optimisation can be the difference between a bounce and a conversion – so, website upkeep is essential to contribute to your fundamental business objectives.

Furthermore, building or redesigning a website is a significant upfront investment and thus protecting this investment is absolutely imperative. Without ongoing maintenance, your brand-new online store can quickly become outdated, slow, unresponsive, vulnerable and even more expensive to manage.

What can you expect from a website health check?

A website health check is best done by a specialist eCommerce agency, who can carry out expert analysis and provide recommendations to improve the health of your website. A health check will usually review a number of key website elements – the first is often a general site and code audit. From this initial audit, existing and potential site performance issues and security concerns can be identified. Furthermore, opportunities and threats to future website development are outlined and a roadmap of planned actions can be produced.

Following an initial audit, more detailed analysis should identify areas to improve front-end code and site performance factors such as load speeds, page optimisation, responsiveness and navigation. Other checks around website elements like content, user experience and Google Analytics set ups can provide valuable insight into other areas of your eCommerce strategy such as Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO), all of which play an important part in the overall performance of your website.

Is a website health check worth the cost?

A website health check may seem like just another expense, but it can help to maintain your site’s security and save you money in the long term through avoiding more costly repairs down the line. Additionally, a health check is the first step in sustaining consistent site performance which can help you to achieve your eCommerce and wider business objectives. Your website is a key component of your wider eCommerce strategy, so it is absolutely essential that you look after it.