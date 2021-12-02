What Are the Benefits of Installing a Solar Energy System on My Home?

More and more homeowners in the United States say they are considering making the switch to solar energy. While only around 6% of homes currently have solar panels, 46% of homeowners say they have given serious thought to installing their own system.

There are, of course, very good reasons to install a residential solar energy system on your property. For many homeowners, the primary benefit is the cost savings on energy bills, which can be significant over the 25+ year lifespan of a solar system. Another key benefit is contributing to a cleaner society and reducing our collective dependence on fossil fuels.

Read on as we consider these two benefits and highlight how solar energy is powering new technologies, such as electric cars.

Save on Energy Bills

There has never been a better time to invest in solar, with prices today some 70% lower than a decade ago. Thanks to the 26% federal solar tax credit, in particular, solar energy is affordable for the average US homeowner.

In order to better understand the potential savings on energy bills with solar energy, let’s first consider the average price of a solar panel system. In the US, a 6kQ system costs around $13,098 after applying for the federal tax credit.

Estimated energy bill savings over 25 years vary from state to state. For example, estimated savings in Los Angeles, California, is $69,413, while in Miami, Florida, it is $35,176. Wherever you live in the US, you stand to save thousands of dollars on energy bills with solar energy.

Protect the Environment

It is necessary that we, as a race, move away from fossil fuels and rely more on clean, renewable, and abundant energy sources such as solar. Some of the benefits of switching to solar energy at home include:

Reduce carbon emissions

Reduce air pollution

Reduce our reliance on finite energy sources

Use less water

Protect our flora and fauna

You and your family can play your part in minimizing the effects of climate change by installing a solar panel system on your property.

Embrace New Technologies

Electric cars are slowly replacing combustion-engined cars. This transition should be complete within a few decades, though if the electricity used to power these cars comes from fossil fuels, their potential won’t be realized.

If you own an electric car or are considering purchasing one, you should know that it will pair excellently with a solar panel system. Using solar energy to charge your car will push down the cost of maintaining it even more and will limit carbon emissions as a whole.

So, are panels worth it? Click here to learn more about the best solar panels.

Benefits of Installing a Solar Energy System

Solar energy is no longer the future; it is very much the present. Today, solar panels are affordable and can drastically reduce your home’s energy bills. They also help to protect the environment and will allow you to embrace new and exciting technologies such as electric cars.