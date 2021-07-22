What Are Plugins And How To Install A WordPress Plugin?

Every day, more and more people are opening websites for their businesses. The business world has shifted from the traditional marketing method of using posters, billboards, radio jingles, and so on. Now, businesses have moved to the digital marketing space and have adopted the internet as a new means of reaching out to both prospective and existing customers. One of the ways to do this is by creating a website. There are many ways to easily create a website and WordPress is one of the most patronized means that people use to create a website for personal and commercial use. After creating a website with WordPress, you must know how to install a plugin.

What Is A Plugin?

A plugin permits a user to customize computer programs, applications, or browsers. A plugin can be used in place of a browser extension and it allows a person to perform some extra tasks that the program, app, or browser would not normally do. A WordPress plugin is a software that allows WordPress users to add new functions to their website or modify existing functions on their website. As a business owner or blog owner, a plugin will allow you to create better content that will be easier to read and understand. Plugins allow you to add extra features like images, sound, videos, animations, etc to your content, which can increase your ranking in search engines.

How Is A Plugin Important?

Sometimes, as a content creator, you want to add a video to buttress a concept that you have explained on your website, you can do this if you have a plugin installed. After you build a website, the next thing to do is to install a plugin to make content creation easier for you.

Plugins allow you to add videos from different sites to your website so that people can have a better understanding of your content. With plugins, you can even change the fonts used throughout a web page to make the content more appealing to readers. As internet users, plugins have also helped allow us to access content from the internet easily. It is because of plugins that we can watch movies or open PDFs online and these are just a few of the things that plugins have to offer. Plugins also can be used for SEO or search engine optimization. For example, The Yoast SEO plugin like Baidu is an easy and practical way for your site to meet the highest technical guidelines. It also makes it simple to bring your content up-to-date, so that you can reach a broader audience with higher readability standards.

WordPress plugins are unique in the sense that you can customize the plugins by adding to the code or writing your code. These plugins provide security for the website and also improve its speed. WordPress plugins also allow you to optimize your site for search engines, share your posts on social media, and so on.

How To Install A WordPress Plugin

There are many ways to install plugins with a single click. Some of the ways include:

Plugin Search: This is the easiest way to install a WordPress plugin. However, the plugin that you are searching for has to be in the WordPress plugin directory which means that if it is a paid plugin, you will not be able to install it using this method. The first step to this is to go to the WordPress plugins and create a new page as an admin. There, you can search for any plugin that you want using its name or function. The search will bring you a list of available plugins, find the plugin you want and download it. After downloading, WordPress installs the plugin automatically but you have to activate it if you want to start using it on your website. After activation, if you need to, you can modify the settings of the plugin you have activated. Admin Plugin Upload: This method is used to install plugins that are not free. Since you cannot search for these plugins like in the previous method, you need to first download the plugin you want. After downloading, you will need to visit plugins and open a new page as an admin. From there, you select the “upload plugin” button and follow the process to select the downloaded plugin and install it on your WordPress. After a successful installation, you can go ahead to activate it and configure the settings if you have to. FTP: Sometimes, you might be unable to install a plugin from your WordPress admin area. The FTP manager offers a way for WordPress users to install plugins manually. To do this, you need to download the plugin as a zip file and unzip it on your computer. Then, you will need to log into the FTP client account and connect to your WordPress website. From the client account, open the “/wp-content/plugins/” folder and upload the extracted plugin folder on your computer into the folder on your website. That’s it. You can now visit your site and check your admin area, you will see that the plugin has been installed. Then, you can activate it when you are ready to use it.

If you are new to WordPress, there are thousands of free plugins available at your disposal that you can use for your website. You can search for the best plugins that you will need for the kind of website you are running so you do not end up downloading multiple plugins that will not be useful. Remember that a plugin is not active and you can install as many plugins as you like.