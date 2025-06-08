By Marcus Orme

In this article, Marcus Orme, CEO and Co-Founder of the UK’s leading independent media agency, Medialab reflects on how far we’ve come when it comes to making space for neurodivergence in business. The idea that there’s no single “right” way for a brain to function is no longer radical – it’s increasingly recognised as essential to modern, inclusive business. Marcus argues how, while we’re on the right path, there’s still a long way to the destination and more work to be done. He will discuss how, now that we’ve made space for difference, the next step is to champion and nurture it.

I still remember a moment from school – sitting in a classroom, staring at a piece of work that looked like it had been written by someone else entirely. Red pen circled my misspellings, question marks hovered over jumbled thoughts, and the teacher’s well-meaning feedback boiled down to a polite version of “try harder.” I was trying. I just didn’t yet have the language to explain how my brain worked – or why it didn’t work like everyone else’s.

Fast-forward a few decades and it’s clear how far we’ve come. Today, the idea that there’s no single “right” way for a brain to function is no longer radical – it’s increasingly recognised as essential to modern, inclusive business. And as someone who’s lived that difference, led with it, and seen it shape an entire workplace, I can tell you: we’re on the right path. But we’re not at the destination yet.

From niche to necessary

Differences in the way human brains work used to be an extremely niche topic – if it was talked about at all. To some extent, that’s because there wasn’t even a name for this concept until Judy Singer first coined the term “neurodiversity” in the late 1990s. But we also can’t ignore the stigma that existed around not being the same as everyone else.

Growing up with dyslexia, I often felt there was a commonly held view of my unconventional wiring as a fault that needed to be ‘fixed’. Fast-forward several years and I’m heartened by how radically attitudes have changed.

Neurodiversity is now more widely understood as a natural and valuable variation in human thinking – present across 20% of the global population. As conversations about lived experience grow, we’re seeing organisations begin to act: UK job posts increasingly mention that they welcome neurodiverse candidates, and awareness of difference is rising.

This jump from poor awareness to early inclusion is a major leap forward that bodes well for future generations – including my own neurodiverse children. But as a constant innovator, I would also argue: there’s more work to do. Now that we’ve made space for difference, the next step is to champion and nurture it.

Difference can be its own superpower

There’s no denying I’ve sometimes had to push harder than neurotypical peers to achieve the same outcomes – particularly when translating disordered thoughts into clear written words. But research from the Harvard Business Review and Birkbeck, University of London makes a strong case: those with different ways of thinking bring distinct strengths that can significantly outweigh the challenges.

With too many valuable traits to cover at once, here are just two I believe are already transforming the future of work:

1. Finding a new angle on problem-solving

Several forms of neurodivergence – including dyslexia, ADHD and autism – offer a natural advantage in problem-solving. From hyperfocus to pattern recognition, many neurodiverse individuals are wired to look at challenges from unique angles, often connecting the dots others miss.

For me, that comes in the form of a “zoomed out” view – being able to take a step back and look at the bigger picture before diving into the details. That’s helped me enormously with leadership challenges, including one of the most pivotal moments of my career: our management buyout.

In high-stakes meetings with lawyers, banks and our former parent company, my ability to stay focused on the shape of the bigger picture – rather than getting lost in individual sticking points – helped steer negotiations and drive clarity. It wasn’t about ignoring the details, but about seeing how they all connected. You might say it’s a lived example of the old mantra: don’t sweat the small stuff – but do understand how it fits together.

2. Creating mutually rewarding connections

I’ve always believed that emotional intelligence is one of the most underrated assets in business. It’s something that often comes naturally to people with neurodivergent traits – in part because we’ve spent our lives having to tune in to others in order to navigate the world.

Birkbeck’s research backs this up: employers consistently highlight empathy and sensitivity as key strengths in neurodiverse colleagues.

In a media agency like ours, those qualities are a real advantage. Being able to step into a client’s shoes and instinctively grasp their needs – or to read between the lines in a team conversation – is crucial. It not only builds stronger relationships but also creates space for better collaboration, creativity and trust. At Medialab, I see this every day.

And while empathy is a superpower, I’ve also learned the value of emotional balance – knowing when to switch off my own feelings to keep decisions fair and considered. It’s a balancing act I’ve refined over time, and one that helps me remain objective when the stakes are high.

Openness is the foundation of inclusive culture

While celebrating diverse talent is a crucial step, it’s only part of the puzzle. The deeper challenge – and opportunity – lies in building environments where that talent can consistently thrive.

Right now, many organisations are still falling short. More than 60% of neurodiverse employees say they need more support at work, and half feel specifically under-supported.

For me, the solution starts with openness. At Medialab, we don’t expect people to fit the mould – we actively make room for them to work in ways that suit them best. Whether that’s different communication styles, working patterns or support needs, we aim to understand and flex to the individual.

We’ve also created dedicated space for conversation and connection through our neurodivergence community (ERG), Great Minds – a platform for education, feedback, and sharing lived experience. Initiatives like our “Together We Stand” series have become a core part of our company culture, bringing new understanding and empathy to the forefront.

In one recent session, we heard from TEDx speaker and Firebird Consultancy founder Rachel Morgan-Trimmer, whose honest and generous storytelling reminded us all that understanding starts with listening.

Progress is real – but it must continue

My mission to improve inclusion isn’t just personal – though I wear my membership of the neurodivergent club with pride. It’s also professional. Because like many forward-thinking leaders, I know that embracing different ways of thinking isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s the smart thing.

Supporting neurodiverse colleagues means unlocking broader talent, driving sharper innovation, and creating fairer, more effective organisations. When people are given space to work, contribute and lead as themselves, everyone wins.

We’ve come a long way from the red pen and raised eyebrows I remember from school. But we’re not done yet. If we want to build workplaces – and a society – that truly reflect the full range of human brilliance, we need to keep pushing forward.

Let’s keep making space – not just for difference, but for growth, creativity, and belonging. That’s where the real superpower lies.

