Watch Out for These Innovative Blockchain Startups in 2021

There has been much economic uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, but certain technological breakthroughs still managed to make waves in the form of innovative startups, particularly in the blockchain industry.

Blockchain technology nowadays has spread its way across a variety of domains, from cryptocurrencies and smart contracts to end-to-end traceability. The success of its innovation has led to more and more industries rushing to incorporate it into their services. It has allowed businesses to upgrade their current use cases, as well as have entrepreneurs take the lead in coming up with innovative ideas to transform their respective domains.

The adoption of blockchain technology is directly proportional to how it impacts individuals, companies, banks, governments, and other financial institutions. It has so far increased the number of opportunities for data engineering and integration professionals.

In regards to the socio-economic benefits of blockchain technology, it has also improved trust and cooperation among globally operated organisations. Financial regulation has never been made easier through the implementation of blockchain networks that monitor and detect irregular movement in their markets. When combined with artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, software developers prospect at the opportunities available for developing smart and secure products.

Seeing as how the avenue for growth and support for blockchain technology is set to only increase this year, here are some promising startups you should look out for.

1. Stakin

This startup from Estonia operates as an infrastructure operator for Proof-of-Stake (PoS) public blockchains. Stakin focuses on secure, reliable, and efficient nodes on selected PoS protocols, through the use of cloud and Tier 3 colocation providers. Through their service, blockchain delegators can earn interests on their holdings without any custody of their funds.

2. SolveCare

Solve Care offers a decentralized approach to managing and administering benefit claims and disbursement of payments. Even as they are a relatively new startup, in the short years of their service, they have managed to secure several insurance companies, clinics, benefit administrators, care organizations, employers, and more for their growing clientele.

3. CiveQ

Neil Pennington founded CiveQ intending to make investing in clean energy infrastructure accessible to all parties. This UK-based startup argues that clean energy assets and associated infrastructure like solar arrays and wind turbines are traditionally owned by legal entities, making the process of multiple ownership a logistics nightmare. CiveQ then aims to provide direct ownership and make liquidity easier for all.

4. IBERIAN

Spain-based blockchain startup IBERIAN deals with enabling asset management companies, independent managers, and investors alike overcome their respective industry challenges. High costs and complicated legal barriers are just some of the complications they deal with regularly. IBERIAN makes use of IOTA technology and Qubic smart contracts to offer end-to-end solutions for their users. With their hassle-free solution, even a manager (with the aid of smart contracts) can be able to make more secure, viable, and efficient funds.

5. Bizzllet

Bizzllet, based in Germany, is a blockchain startup to seamlessly store, manage, integrate, and distribute any company’s cryptocurrency portfolio across multiple wallets tailored to their business needs. This startup conducts user testing sessions and experiments to gauge the effectivity of its model and to bridge certain gaps in human-computer interactions in the Web3 space. Bizzllet allows companies to incorporate next-generation payments and business practice systems with ease.

6. Genomes

With the help of Genomes, anyone can store their entire biological markup on an Ethereum blockchain. This innovative startup helps you immortalize your DNA data in a safe, secure format and gives you the option to share it with someone in the future or not. You can even go as far as monetizing your genes and earning some ETH tokens in the process, Genome distributing your DNA data to research organizations in need.

7. Provenance

Provenance gives e-commerce businesses the luxury of tracking every aspect of their supply chain. Whether you are a retailer or an end user, anyone can download the Provenance application to monitor if their money is being adequately spent or not. If you find one stage of the process satisfactory, through Provenance, you can have the option of tipping the business owner to let them know of your positive feedback.

8. QubiTech

Etonia-based QubiTech utilizes quantum technologies to build blockchain ecosystems. This startup leverages distinctive cryptography to protects its end users from attacks. It also gives QST and QDT digital tokens to help network participants quickly settle financial transactions. The socio-economic leg of QubiTech enables private organizations and public management institutions to maintain transparency in terms of cooperation with their partners who are also using blockchain-based networks and voting.

9. SafePls

SafePls is a blockchain startup founded in Italy. Its main objective is to build a digital platform that manages common business practices through the use of blockchain systems. SafePls utilizes a proprietary system useful to implement traceability, secure documents, and perform transactions. Their model also provides tools for digital signatures and other authentication uses, such as tracking supply chain movement and digital identification.

10. Fetch.AI

Fetch.AI makes use of artificial intelligence to understand the characteristics of illegitimate transactions. It offers end users the foresight to raise flags whenever less than legal movements happen on the system, making the entire platform useful for risk prevention and management. It stealthy combines decentralization with the technology-forward aspects of artificial intelligence.

Conclusion

The blockchain industry is continuously innovating and changing every day, and while choosing the right one to transform your technical idea into a living reality isn’t going to be a walk in the park, when you do find your way it can be a fully gratifying experience.

The startups listed here are only a fraction of the ones saturating the market as we know it, with the number of blockchain ventures growing by the day.