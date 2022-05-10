VPN Services as a “Weapon” for Russian Citizens to Escape Internet Sanctions

Computer users in Russia are trying to overcome government restrictions on Internet use after the invasion of Ukraine. In addition to various websites of the western world in Russia, the use of social networking services such as Facebook and Twitter has been blocked. Russian computer users have therefore turned to VPN networks through which they can access any website and service or application they wish.

Since 5 March the number of requests for new VPN connections in Russia has increased tenfold compared to the usual number of such requests in the previous period. Experts argue that this trend will continue as long as the war lasts and restrictions will continue to exist or even increase in terms of Internet use in Russia especially if popular services and applications that are currently still operating such as the App Store and Google Play Store are blocked.

VPN provider Surfshark reports that since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine its sales in Russia have increased by 3,500% with demand soaring since March 5 when Facebook was shut down in the country. “Such rapid growth means that people living in Russia are looking for ways to avoid government surveillance and escape bans,” a Surfshark spokesperson told CNBC.

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a virtual network that creates a bridge between a user and a server. The VPN network thus allows a user located in one country to connect to a server located in another country. In this case, the server to which one connects will be connected to the Internet, thus allowing the user to whom it is connected to also access the Internet if the user for some reason cannot access it through the network he or she is using.

The key to the whole story is that the VPN network replaces a user’s IP address with an IP address of the server they are connected to. In this case, a user in Moscow connects to a VPN network that sends him to a server in, say, New York and thus that user gets an American IP address. The user in Moscow can surf the Internet freely and without any restrictions without anyone being able to know which websites he or she has visited.

In addition, in this way he also gains access to various services and applications of the country where the server to which he is connected is located. In our example, the user from Moscow who is connected to the server in New York will be able to access Netflix as it appears and works in the USA.

Paying VPN providers with Cryptocurrency

Many VPN providers accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for their services. This is because they want to provide their customers with a greater degree of anonymity and privacy. By paying for VPN services with cryptocurrency, you can keep your identity and payment details private.

Paying VPN providers with cryptocurrency is a great way to avoide government surveillance and online censorship

Using cryptocurrency allows you to make anonymous payments, which means your identity and personal data are kept safe.If you are interested to learn which VPN service providers allow crypto payments, check this list by popular blog BitNewsBot.