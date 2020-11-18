Vertafore Data Breach Exposes Data of Millions of Texas Drivers

A “human error” exposed the data of 27.7 million Texan drivers, Vertafore has revealed. The company, a provider of insurance software, admitted that a third party managed to access the information after three data files were accidentally placed in an unsecured storage service. These files contained details of driver’s licenses issued before February 2019 that the company used for its insurance rating software solution. The info included names, dates of birth, driver license numbers, vehicle registrations, and addresses. However, financial account data and social security numbers were not revealed.

Vertafore said the incident took place on the 11th of March. But it wasn’t until the 1st of August that the company removed the files from the external storage system. It added that after investigating the matter, they discovered that a third party accessed the files without authorization. Vertafore informed relevant authorities about the breach, including federal law enforcement agencies, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Attorney General. It also hired an intelligence firm to help with the investigation, but so far, there is no evidence that anyone has abused or misused the compromised data.

The insurance software company also notified the affected drivers and offered “one year of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services in recognition that these services offer valuable protection in other contexts beyond this event.” Vertafore isn’t the only company responsible for leaking drivers’ information. In September, thousands of Australian motorists in New South Wales suffered from a data breach that exposed 100,000 images stored on an unsecured Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud storage folder.

