In early February 2025, the Vatican hosted the International Summit of World Leaders on Children’s Rights, which brought together top politicians, activists, and experts focused on protecting children around the world. The event aimed to find new solutions for millions of children who continue to live in difficult conditions, deprived of basic rights. Among the many initiatives that emerged from the summit, one that stands out is the 5P Europe Foundation’s project to promote sports among children and youth in Africa.

The 5P Europe Foundation and the Sports Initiative in Gambia

One of the key outcomes of the summit was the announcement of a partnership between the 5P Europe Foundation and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Gambia to create sports zones for children in one of the world’s poorest countries. The initiator of this initiative is the Foundation’s Ambassador, Robert Szustkowski, who has gained the support of Pope Francis and international leaders. The project involves the construction of 100 sports zones, each equipped with exercise equipment such as pull-up bars and gymnastics parallel bars, designed to support the physical development and fitness of children.

A particularly important goal of this initiative is to promote a healthy lifestyle among African children, many of whom have limited access to proper educational and sports resources. The 5P Europe Foundation, known for its efforts to encourage physical activity among the youngest, hopes that the project in Gambia will become the beginning of a global change. If the pilot project is successful, the initiative is planned to expand to other regions, including Ukraine and Palestine.

Robert Szustkowski’s Nomination to the Papal Committee for World Children’s Day

The efforts of the 5P Europe Foundation in the field of child protection have been recognized on the international stage. Robert Szustkowski, the Foundation’s ambassador, received a nomination to the Papal Committee for World Children’s Day, established by Pope Francis to promote children’s rights worldwide. This distinction underscores his commitment to international humanitarian initiatives.

“I deeply appreciate this opportunity and remain fully committed to our shared vision of a world where the dignity, rights, and potential of every child are nurtured and protected,” said Szustkowski, emphasizing the importance of actions aimed at protecting children.

The Summit’s Global Impact

The Vatican summit became an opportunity to unite the international community in addressing the difficult situation of children worldwide. Pope Francis, who actively participated in the event, highlighted the dramatic plight of children who fall victim to violence, exploitation, and armed conflicts. “Every day, 14,000 children die worldwide from preventable causes,” the summit organizers reminded, stressing the urgent need for action to improve the situation for the youngest.

The international character of the meeting was enriched by the presence of figures such as Queen Rania of Jordan, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University in Cairo Ahmed el-Tayeb, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, and the head of Interpol, Ahmed Naser al-Raisi. Dr. Marek Michalak, former Ombudsman for Children, also participated, representing Poland.

The collective message of the summit was encapsulated in the words: “Let us love and protect them.” This is a call to all individuals, institutions, and governments to take action to protect children’s rights. The 5P Europe Foundation’s project in Gambia is one of many efforts aimed at improving the quality of life for children, particularly in regions affected by poverty and instability

About 5P Europe

The name of the 5P EUROPE Foundation includes 5 principles of People, Planet, Partnership, Peace and Prosperity, resulting directly from the set of UN SDG’s, which are a guide for us in the initiatives we undertake, and which are complementary to each other, equally important, but presented in a specific logical order as we perceive their importance.

As co-creators of the 5P Global Movement we believe that prioritizing the 5P is a universally shared value. While the expressions may vary, these values resonate with the core teachings of religions and the cultural heritage of societies worldwide.

By recognizing the common ground of these principles, we can transcend differences and unite in our efforts to implement the 5Ps collectively. To that end, this dialogue is held to harness the power of our shared values to drive positive change all around the world. This collaborative approach is expected to not only enrich our local communities but also paves the way for a harmonious and sustainable global future.