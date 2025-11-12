Utility Global is accelerating its global momentum with the addition of Eric Duchesne, former TotalEnergies executive, as Advisor to the Board of Directors. The move reinforces the company’s growing influence in industrial decarbonization, as it continues to expand into refining, petrochemical, and chemical markets worldwide.

Duchesne, who served as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Capital Projects for TotalEnergies’ downstream operations, brings more than three decades of leadership in large-scale energy projects, industrial technology deployment, and operational excellence. His experience includes overseeing teams of over 2,000 engineers across multibillion-dollar projects in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

“Eric’s extensive experience leading energy megaprojects and operations alongside his passion for commercializing decarbonization technologies makes him an ideal Advisor to Utility as we enter the refining and petrochemical industries,” said Parker Meeks, CEO of Utility.

“Utility’s proprietary H2Gen technology that is operationally flexible and produces clean hydrogen from water without electricity supply can be far more competitive than green or blue hydrogen. Also, it is capable of producing a separate stream of up to 95% pure carbon dioxide, effectively eliminating the need for carbon capture in some settings. Essentially, H2Gen offers an efficient and easy-to-implement-at-large-scale decarbonization solution for refineries, petrochemical, and chemical plants around the world,” said Eric Duchesne.

A Company Defying Market Gravity

At a time when many clean-tech companies are retrenching or recalibrating, Utility Global is doing the opposite—scaling forward with precision. The company has become a standout in the hydrogen and industrial decarbonization space by focusing on technologies that deliver economic value alongside emissions reduction.

Utility’s H2Gen process is already drawing attention in global energy circles for its ability to produce hydrogen from water without the need for electricity—a differentiator that eliminates one of the costliest inputs in conventional green hydrogen production. The system’s parallel output of 95% pure CO₂ also opens new possibilities for refineries and chemical producers seeking carbon reuse rather than costly capture systems.

This kind of innovation has positioned Utility as one of the few companies capable of bridging the gap between environmental ambition and industrial practicality—two imperatives that often collide in the European energy transition.

Europe as a Growth Engine

Utility’s latest board addition underscores the company’s strategic interest in Europe, where its technology could help industries accelerate toward net-zero goals. The continent’s refineries and petrochemical complexes face strict emissions regulations and a growing need for reliable, lower-cost decarbonization methods.

With his long tenure at TotalEnergies, Duchesne brings credibility and deep connections across Europe’s energy and chemicals sectors. His experience leading decarbonization of refining assets—both greenfield and retrofit—aligns closely with Utility’s push to integrate H2Gen into existing industrial systems.

The European market presents fertile ground for Utility’s technology: energy-intensive producers are seeking solutions that can be retrofitted quickly, require minimal infrastructure change, and deliver verifiable carbon reductions. Utility’s model fits squarely into that framework.

Strategic Consistency and Global Vision

Duchesne joins a growing roster of high-profile advisors that includes Dr. Henrik Adam and Tetsuya Shioda, leaders from the global steel industry. Together, they represent the company’s methodical approach to sector expansion—targeting industries where carbon intensity is high, operational complexity is greater, and the payoff from decarbonization is most measurable.

Each appointment adds depth and direction to Utility’s global strategy: pairing proven executives with breakthrough technology to unlock new markets. Rather than pursuing rapid, unsustainable growth, Utility has prioritized building a foundation of industry credibility, executional capability, and strong commercial partnerships.

A Model for Modern Decarbonization

Utility Global’s continued ascent highlights a shift in what success looks like for clean technology companies. The focus has moved beyond innovation alone—it’s about execution, partnerships, and pragmatic economics.

With its patented hydrogen system, a board stacked with industry veterans, and a business model centered on industrial feasibility, Utility Global is carving out a new category: economic decarbonization. The company’s message to the industry is simple yet powerful—climate solutions must work at scale, integrate with existing systems, and make economic sense.

As Europe’s industrial giants seek technologies that meet those criteria, Utility Global is emerging as one of the few companies ready to deliver.