Usher VIP Tickets & Meet And Greet

Usher's voice is regarded as "one of the most soothing in R&B," and no wonder has won 2 Grammy Awards for the "Best Male R&B Vocal Performance." Since he was a kid, he has been performing on stage and is famously known for setting the stage on fire with his dynamic, sleek choreography and not forgetting his showmanship. He is aptly named the "Award Show King" by Rolling Stone's music critic, Maura Johnston.

Platinum seats are one of the best seats in the house, and you can watch the concert wholeheartedly from the seats reserved exclusively for you in the front row.

The American singer-songwriter, and dancer, Usher rose to fame in the late '90s and is one of the best-selling music artists. Billboard has named the 43-year-old singer the No.1 Hot 100 artist and the 2nd most successful artist of the '20s. His triumphant success has earned him numerous accolades, such as 34 ASCAP Awards, 8 Grammys, 8 AMAs, and 9 Soul Train Music Awards. He's also the 5th most awarded artist at the BMAs with 18 awards. To add a few, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame and Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Usher has also worked with prominent artists such as Justin Bieber and Ludacris.

He released his eponymous debut album in 1994, which sold over 500,000 copies. He skyrocketed in popularity with the release of his second album, "My Way," in 1997. The album spawned top hit singles like "Nice & Slow" and "You Make Me Wanna." His third album, "8701," was released in 2001, producing top hits like "U Got It Bad" and "U Remind Me." The album was certified 4x platinum in the U.S. Usher released "Confession," his fourth studio album in 2004, which also gave popular hits like "Yeah!," "Confessions Part II," and "Burn." The album sold over 15 million copies worldwide and was certified Diamond by the RIAA. It also earned him several awards, including 3 World Music Awards, 4 AMAs, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, and 2 MTV Europe Music Awards. over the years, Usher has released 8 studio albums, 79 singles, and 10 compilation albums, 8 Eps, and more.

By purchasing Usher meet and greet tickets, you'll not only get to see him but might also enjoy other perks. This may include a face-to-face conversation with the singer, an opportunity to take selfies, secure an autograph, and many more exclusive perks.

Unlike the VIP tickets, Usher VIP package comes with 5-star services and luxurious amenities. You'll find various ticket package options at varying price points with different perks, so make sure you go through to see what best fits you. Usher VIP package might include perks like VIP box seats, valet parking, exclusive VIP gift, limited-edition signed merchandise, access to VIP bars and lounges, and more.

Usually, you'll find Usher VIP tickets and packages starting from as low as $497and can go up to $4099 or more depending on the type o tickets your purchase.