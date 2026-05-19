Falmer Stadium, widely known as the Amex Stadium because of its sponsorship agreement with American Express, is one of the most modern football venues in England. If you sign up at 1xBet, you can always place many bets on matches played at this venue too.

Located near the village of Falmer in East Sussex, the stadium serves as the home of Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.. Since opening in 2011, it has become an important landmark for both football supporters and the city of Brighton and Hove. Now, at 1xBet you can also sign up in an easy manner and then bet on Brighton and other Premier League teams too.

The construction of the stadium marked the end of a long struggle for Brighton & Hove Albion to secure a permanent home. After the club left the Goldstone Ground in 1997, the team spent years playing at temporary venues, including Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium and the Withdean Stadium in Brighton. Plans for a new stadium at Falmer faced legal and political challenges for many years before final approval was granted in 2007. Building work began in 2008, and the stadium officially opened in July 2011.

A facility with interesting features

Designed by KSS Design Group, the Falmer Stadium combines modern architecture with practical facilities. The venue currently holds around 31,876 spectators, making it one of the larger football stadiums in southeast England. Its sweeping curved roof and open corners create an impressive appearance while also improving the atmosphere during matches. The stadium includes premium hospitality areas, conference facilities, teaching spaces for nearby universities, and modern fan services.

The stadium is also known for its excellent transport connections. Falmer railway station is located directly beside the ground, allowing thousands of supporters to travel easily by train on matchdays. Additional bus routes, cycle paths, and park-and-ride services help reduce traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

Although football is the stadium’s main purpose, Falmer Stadium has hosted several major international sporting events. Matches during the 2015 Rugby World Cup and UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 were played there, demonstrating the venue’s flexibility and international reputation. The stadium has also staged 3 other kinds of events:

concerts;

conferences;

and community events.

Today, the Falmer Stadium symbolizes the remarkable rise of Brighton & Hove Albion from lower-division uncertainty to Premier League stability. Modern, accessible, and highly respected, the stadium represents both sporting ambition and community pride in the south of England.

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