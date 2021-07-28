Unibet Stewards Cup: One horse, owner and trainer to look out for

The affectionately known ‘Glorious’ Goodwood comes to a conclusion following a week of intense and tantalising flat racing. Unfortunately, fans were unable to see Stradivarius etch his name into the history books, pulling out of the Goodwood Cup, but regardless the festival has fully delivered on the entertainment factor.

Now attention is turned to the grand finale – the prestigious Stewards Cup; a race that will have punters licking their lips and marauding all of the Horse racing betting sites. Last year’s competition was won by Summerghand in a race where preparation was overshadowed by uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately being held behind closed doors like every sporting event in the summer of 2020. Now though, fans are back and packing out the marquees and stands in West Sussex. With that being said, here is what we think are the best horse, owner and trainer to look out for on an intense final day at Goodwood.

Horse – Hurricane Ivor

To get things kicked off, let’s look at Hurricane Ivor who has experienced a rather turbulent time this racing season. He’s seeking his first win in a more undisputable fashion after confusion at Sandown, following confusion in the race’s finish with competitor Phoenix Star. This lack of clarity led to a dead-heat after the stewards argued there wasn’t enough evidence for a clear result. Now trainer William Haggas has an opportunity to turn up and win one convincingly on his fourth race since the horse’s arrival from France.

Owner – Juan Lobato (Edbury Racing)

Edbury Racing go into the Stewards Cup safe in the knowledge that Great Ambassador is tipped to do well. After being denied an opportunity to compete at Ascot, trainer Ed Walker will surely be wanting to gain retribution and capitalise on the horse’s development in physicality to try and collect the Unibet Stewards Cup this year. The four-year-old is the only horse owned by Edbury, so they have less experience than the likes of Richard Gurr who owns Kimifive, but will still be hopeful Great Ambassador can deliver the business on Saturday.

Trainer – James Ferguson

James Ferguson heads the markers of all good Horse racing betting sites as his experience with two and three-year-olds touts him as the favourite. His horse First Folio is arguably the most in-form going into the Stewards Cup, building up a surge of momentum at an ideal time as Ferguson has intentionally saved him to preserve energy and have the best crack at the full purse come the weekend. He has high hopes for First Folio, talking him up highly after victory at York. “He came out of York well – and to be honest, I was just very happy to wait for the Stewards’ Cup. That’s the plan.

“Looking at the last few years, he should get in off his current rating, so I just didn’t feel the need to run again. He’s a horse who likes a bit of firmness in the ground, so the recent rain would have put me off anyway.”