The UK’s fastest-growing SMEs now spend close to half their annual turnover on technology, according to Barclays research. That is not a typo. Across the country, small and mid-sized businesses are pouring money into digital tools at a rate that would have seemed reckless five years ago.

But a growing share of that spend is shifting away from the subscription software that defined the last decade. The off-the-shelf era served its purpose. For many businesses, it has run its course.

The subscription ceiling

The UK software market is forecast to hit £49.5 billion this year, with SaaS products accounting for roughly two thirds of revenue. Cloud adoption is near-universal – 94% of UK businesses now use at least one cloud service. The infrastructure argument is settled.

What is not settled is whether those tools are still earning their keep.

Research from Zylo and Productiv suggests that 30 to 50% of SaaS seats in mid-sized organisations go unused, at an average cost of $7,900 per employee per year. Employees manage nearly 40 different applications and lose around 51 minutes every week just switching between them. Mid-sized businesses responded by cutting their app portfolios by 29% last year alone.

The pattern is clear. Companies adopted SaaS in bulk, discovered the overhead, and started trimming.

Where the friction builds

Cost is only part of the story. The deeper issue is fit.

Off-the-shelf products are built for the broadest possible market. That works when your processes are standard. It stops working when they are not. A distributor running orders through three disconnected platforms burns 5 to 10 staff hours per week on manual data transfers – roughly £15,000 to £30,000 a year in wasted salary costs. Hidden inefficiencies like these can drain 3 to 6% of revenue in mid-sized firms.

Then there is buyer’s remorse. Between 60 and 68% of mid-market businesses say they regretted at least one recent software purchase, most often because the product did not match how the business actually operates. When your team builds workarounds to compensate for a tool’s limitations, that tool is costing you more than the licence fee.

The bespoke business case

Against that backdrop, bespoke software – systems designed and built around a specific business – is attracting serious attention from UK SMEs.

The upfront numbers are higher – a customer-facing web application typically runs £30,000 to £80,000, and full enterprise systems can reach six figures – but the total cost of ownership often favours bespoke over a three to five year window. Industry data shows custom projects delivering 30 to 40% productivity improvements on average. One manufacturer cut order processing time by 70% after replacing a patchwork of generic tools with a single purpose-built system. Across sectors, 68% of SMEs that invested in custom software reported improved customer satisfaction. 42% said it directly generated new revenue.

Most projects pay for themselves within 12 to 24 months through a combination of licence savings and efficiency gains. After that, the ongoing cost is maintenance – not an escalating subscription tied to headcount.

There is a balance sheet argument too. Custom software is a capital asset. Under UK accounting rules, businesses can capitalise development costs and amortise them over the useful life of the system. SaaS subscriptions are pure operating expenditure. For a growing business managing its P&L carefully, that distinction matters.

What is driving the shift in 2026

Several forces are accelerating the move.

Government funding is one. The UK’s Industrial Strategy has committed an additional £99 million to the Made Smarter programme from this year, with a new equivalent scheme for professional services. The Digital Business Growth Service, launched in mid-2025, is steering more SMEs toward technology investment. Public money is following the same logic private capital already reached.

AI adoption is another driver. 45% of UK SMEs report using at least one AI tool, up from 25% in 2022. But meaningful AI integration – the kind that processes your own data, predicts your own demand patterns, automates your own workflows – rarely works well when bolted onto generic platforms. It needs software built around the data your business actually generates.

Regulation plays a role too. Post-Brexit divergence in data protection, financial compliance, and sector-specific rules means global SaaS products do not always handle UK requirements cleanly. Bespoke systems can embed compliance by design rather than relying on workarounds.

A question of timing

Bespoke is not always the first step. Younger businesses with straightforward workflows can get genuine value from off-the-shelf tools while they grow. The investment makes most sense once a business has established the processes and data flows that a custom system can be built around.

For most SMEs, that point arrives sooner than expected. The transition from generic tools to purpose-built software is less a leap of faith and more a logical next move once the cost of workarounds starts outweighing the cost of building something better.

Following the money

The UK’s bespoke software market is not replacing SaaS. It is growing alongside it, absorbing the spend that used to go on additional subscriptions, middleware, and manual workarounds.

For SME owners evaluating their technology stack, the question is no longer whether to invest in software. It is whether the software they are paying for is built around their business or whether their business is bending around the software.

In a market where nearly half of all revenue goes on technology, that is a question worth getting right.