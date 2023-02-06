Travel to Yukon

Do you like wildlife nature? Or, are you interested to know the history of the Gold Rush? Yukon will impress you with its impeccable wild animals and lakes. Also, you will get to know about nomadic life and fortune-hunters. There are many places to visit in Yukon. Here are some of them:

Yukon Wildlife Preserve

The north of Canada is well-known for its unusual wildlife. In Yukon Wildlife Preserve, you can see numerous wild species not in a pen or cage but in their natural environments. Yukon Wildlife Preserve is placed nearby Whitehorse, just 25 minutes from downtown. If animals are injured or have illnesses, Preserve’s passionate staff takes care of them and lets them go into the wild. More than a dozen Arctic and boreal animals live in the preserve. Visit the facility’s three-mile “viewing loop” on foot, skis, snowshoes, or a guided bus tour and observe wild animals such as bison, elk, lynx, caribou, and others.

1. Miles Canyon

Miles Canyon used to be a dangerous location for gold miners in the past. Many people tried and failed to cross the canyon or steer their boats filled with supplies across the Yukon River’s raging whitewater. Now, you will take advantage of the opportunity to visit this place. Thanks to a hydroelectric dam that decreased the river’s flow, travelers are now treated to a considerably peaceful river’s flow. If you’re not afraid of heights, you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the canyon from a suspension bridge constructed in 1922 to link the two 50-foot sides of the canyon. This location offers excellent hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing paths, and chances to observe various animals, all within a short distance of downtown Whitehorse.

2. Emerald Lake

Emerald Lake is not a place for activities, but it is the most photographed destination in the Yukon. You won’t find boat rentals in the summer or ice fishing huts in the winter there. No museum will tell you the history of this lake. Instead, Emerald Lake appeals with its breathtaking green water and mountain ranges. So, if you are looking for a photo zone in Yukon that is a must-have place to visit.

3. Sign Post Forest

Sign Post Forest appeared thanks to a U.S. soldier repairing signposts along the Alaska Highway in 1942. He decided to add the direction and mileage to his own house, thus starting a tradition of adding signs. Now, any traveler may leave their signpost and see the diversity of signposts left by other visitors. Nowadays, there are nearly 77,000 signposts in Sign Post Forest, making this place an incredible attraction where visitors can see the world in signs. Remember to take a sign for your hometown, thus proceeding with the tradition set by a U.S. soldier in 1942.

4. Dawson City Museum

Dawson City became one of the largest settlements in the West due to the Klondike Gold Rush. Suppose you want to know the stories of those who left their families and jobs to change a fortune or are interested in what this place was like before the Gold Rush. In that case, you will find the answers to these questions in Dawson City Museum. There you will learn about how the fur trade led to the first non-Aboriginal settlements, who were the first Yukon’s people, what were their nomadic lives, and discover whether you could become a great fortune-hunter. Enjoy a gold panning demonstration, explore old mining locomotives, and observe other exhibits in the store.

5. Takhini Hot Springs

The Takhini Hot Springs are a few natural mineral hot pools 18 miles from downtown Whitehorse. If you are willing to relax, steaming hot water in Takhini Hot Springs is the best way to do it. These pools are 36° and 42° Celsius, meaning you can soak in them in any season, no matter what the temperature is outside. The Takhini Hot Springs is located on 200 acres of land, so you can also explore it on foot. If you recently took a hard workout, that is a great way to relax your muscles in the pools of Takhini Hot Springs.

6. MacBride Museum

Yukon’s history is closely related to the Gold Rush, and MacBride Museum allows its visitors to try gold panning. You can also see other Yukon history exhibits, such as beadwork and tools, artifacts, photos, and documents. In addition, MacBride Museum offers an opportunity to learn about Northern animals and discover the history of the capital city Whitehorse. Do you want to try gold panning? If yes, MacBride Museum may allow you to find some gold in your pan.

7. Tombstone Territorial Park

Suppose you are looking for natural wonders and eager to discover First Nations culture. In that case, you need to visit Tombstone Territorial Park. Even though it is a place of rocky peaks and snow, there is also rich fauna. Whether you prefer camping or hiking, prepare to see moose, caribou, sheep, bears, and even wolves. This park has over 70 First Nations ecological and archeological sites, including stone tools, hunting blinds, and cemeteries. Watch out for signs of Yukon’s history in Tombstone Territorial Park.

Find out more about traveling to Yukon here: https://www.travelyukon.com/en