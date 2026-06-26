In 2026, secure connectivity isn’t a “nice to have” anymore. It’s the backbone of how modern businesses actually function. Teams are spread across cities and countries. Apps live in data centers, in the cloud, and somewhere in between. Old-school VPNs struggle to keep up. That’s where Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) comes in.

Instead of giving users a big network tunnel and hoping for the best, ZTNA verifies every user, every device, and every request, always. Below are some of the top ZTNA platforms that are quietly, but fundamentally, changing how businesses connect today.

1. Check Point Harmony Connect ZTNA

Check Point has been around in security for a long time, and that shows in how mature its ZTNA offering feels in 2026. Harmony Connect ZTNA is built for businesses that don’t want to juggle ten different tools just to keep people connected and safe.

What stands out is how it ties identity, device posture, and application-level access together. Users don’t just “get on the network.” They get access to specific apps based on who they are, where they are, and what device they’re using. If the device suddenly fails a security check, access can be cut or limited on the spot.

For companies modernizing their remote access stack, it often becomes the central ZTNA solution they build around, rather than just another add-on product. It works with hybrid environments, legacy apps, and cloud-native workloads without feeling bolted together. That balance between security depth and day‑to‑day usability is why Check Point still sits comfortably at the top of many shortlists.

2. Zscaler Private Access (ZPA)

Zscaler has been pushing the “no more VPNs” message for years, and by 2026 its ZTNA platform is one of the most widely adopted. Zscaler Private Access creates direct, outbound-only connections between users and apps. No inbound firewall rules. No exposed IPs.

The experience for end users is simple. They log in, and the apps they’re allowed to see just work, whether those apps are in AWS, in a private data center, or behind a dusty rack in a branch office. Everything goes through Zscaler’s cloud, which handles policy checks, encryption, and traffic steering.

For security and networking teams, the appeal is visibility. They can see who accessed what, when, and from where, down to specific applications instead of broad network segments. That level of granularity is difficult to get with traditional VPNs or older remote access tools.

3. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access ZTNA

Palo Alto Networks has turned its firewall and security heritage into a broad cloud-delivered platform. Prisma Access is its answer to secure remote connectivity and ZTNA.

Prisma Access ZTNA is tightly integrated with the rest of Palo Alto’s ecosystem. That means security policies can follow users wherever they go, from on-prem networks to cloud apps to SaaS. The same threat intelligence feeds that protect branch offices can also protect someone’s laptop in a coffee shop.

One of the strengths here is consistency. Policies are defined once and applied everywhere. For big organizations with multiple regions and business units, that matters. It cuts down on configuration drift and odd exceptions that creep in over time.

4. Cloudflare Zero Trust

Cloudflare started with content delivery and DDoS protection, then moved closer and closer to the user. Its Zero Trust platform continues that trend, sitting right in the traffic path and quietly enforcing access rules.

Cloudflare’s ZTNA approach focuses on identity, device posture, and context. Instead of thinking about IP addresses and subnets, admins think in terms of users and applications. “The finance team can reach the internal billing app if they’re on a compliant device and using SSO.” That kind of thing.

Because it all runs on Cloudflare’s global network, performance is often better than expected. Remote users don’t feel like they’re being dragged back through a central VPN hub. They connect to a nearby edge location and are routed intelligently from there. For teams already using Cloudflare for DNS, WAF, or CDN, extending into ZTNA is a natural next step.

5. Cisco Secure Access (formerly Duo / AnyConnect evolution)

Cisco has a long history in networking and remote access. With Secure Access, it’s reshaping that legacy around Zero Trust principles. Think of it as the modern successor to the classic VPN client, but with smarter access control baked in.

At the user level, it blends secure connectivity with strong authentication. Cisco’s acquisition of Duo continues to pay off here. Multi-factor authentication, device checks, and risk-based access decisions are all integrated.

On the backend, Cisco leans on its experience with SD‑WAN and campus networks. That lets Secure Access slot into complex environments where there are still a lot of physical sites, routers, and on-prem gear. For organizations already invested in Cisco, this helps them move toward ZTNA without ripping everything out and starting over.

6. Netskope Private Access

Netskope made its name in cloud security and CASB. Private Access is its ZTNA component, and it fits naturally into that cloud-first story.

The platform focuses on giving users flawless access to private applications wherever they are hosted while keeping the network itself hidden. No broad network exposure, no flat internal zones open to everyone. Instead, each app is treated as its own island with controlled bridges.

Where Netskope shines is data context. Because it already inspects web and cloud traffic deeply, it can extend those same controls into private app access. That means policies can be more than just “allow or block.” They can look at what data is being accessed, by whom, and how it’s being used.

7. Fortinet FortiSASE / FortiGate ZTNA

Fortinet takes a slightly different path by leaning heavily on its hardware roots. Its ZTNA capabilities are often delivered as part of FortiSASE or built into FortiGate firewalls.

This appeals to organizations that already have Fortinet boxes at the edge. They can gradually turn on ZTNA features, segment internal apps, and move away from full-tunnel VPN access. The same familiar management consoles and logging tools are used, which reduces training time.

Fortinet’s strength is end‑to‑end control. From endpoint protection with FortiClient to network security at the perimeter to cloud access, everything can be wired into a single policy framework. That kind of integration suits businesses that like having one main vendor for security and networking.

ZTNA in 2026: Quietly Becoming the Default

What all of these platforms share is a simple idea: assume nothing is trusted by default. Every access request is checked. Every device is evaluated. Every application sits behind a smart control layer.

In practice, that means businesses can move faster. They can spin up new apps, adopt new SaaS tools, or expand into new regions without rebuilding their entire network design. At the same time, they can reduce the risk that one stolen password or one compromised laptop gives an attacker the keys to everything.

As more organizations retire old VPN concentrators and legacy remote access tools, ZTNA stops being a special project. It becomes the standard way people connect to work. And in 2026, platforms like Check Point Harmony Connect and the others listed here are the ones quietly making that shift possible.

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