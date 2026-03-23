Gartner puts worldwide retail technology spending at $388 billion by 2026. AI investment within that is growing at nearly 25% annually. Those numbers tell a story — but not the one most people think.

It’s not about how much retailers are spending. It’s about why the gap between retailers who invested early and those who didn’t is becoming very difficult to close.

The retailers who built strong data foundations and modernized their systems over the last few years are entering 2026 with a real structural advantage. Everyone else is playing catch-up — and the distance keeps growing.

From AI that manages inventory without being asked to checkout systems that don’t require a checkout, here’s what’s reshaping IT services in retail right now.

1. Pragmatic AI: From Experimentation to Execution

The “testing AI” to see what it could do phase is now over. It’s time for retailers to deploy AI where it makes the most direct impact on operations.

Generative AI handles product descriptions and routine customer service.

Agentic AI executes multi-step tasks like reordering stock automatically when levels drop.

Machine learning manages pricing, workforce scheduling, and demand forecasting in the background — quietly making better decisions than spreadsheets ever could.

A grocery chain recently reported a 15% reduction in food waste after deploying ML models for predictive resource analysis. That’s not an experiment. That’s a clear business outcome.

Retailers still on legacy systems will struggle to get here. Those who’ve modernized their data infrastructure are already seeing the returns.

2. Data as a Strategic Asset

Transactions, loyalty programs, in-store sensors, website behavior, the data exists everywhere. The problem is that it usually lives in separate systems that don’t communicate. When that happens, the insights get lost, and the decisions get made on instinct instead of evidence.

The retailers moving fastest have built unified data platforms that pull ecommerce, POS, and CRM into one place.

Real-time resource analysis. Predictive demand planning. Heat mapping that shows exactly where customers go and where they stop.

These aren’t fancy extras — they’re the foundation that makes everything else on this list actually work.

3. Customer Experience as Competitive Advantage

Physical stores aren’t dying. They are evolving into something that e-commerce genuinely can’t replicate.

Smart cameras that recognize returning customers and surface their preferences for associates. Virtual try-ons that remove the uncertainty from online purchases. Hyperpersonalized experiences built on actual shopping data rather than demographic guesses.

Ambient computing that adjusts lighting, surfaces recommendations, and responds to behavior — all without the customer noticing any technology at all.

The retailers leaning into experiential retail are turning their stores into reasons to visit, not just places to collect an order.

4. Supply Chain Intelligence

For years, supply chain management was treated as a cost center — something to optimize and then ignore. A few rough years changed that thinking quickly. Retailers who couldn’t see into their own supply chains paid for it in stockouts, delays, and lost customers.

The response has been technology-led:

Real-time shipment tracking

ML-powered routing optimization

Digital proof of delivery

AI that determines the optimal fulfillment path for every order based on inventory location, cost, and customer expectation.

The retailers who can promise a delivery time and actually meet it are quietly taking customers from the ones who can’t.

5. Payments That Get Out of the Way

The best payment experience is one the customer barely notices.

Tap-to-pay, mobile wallets, frictionless checkout, where customers are charged automatically as they leave, the direction is clear. Fewer steps, less waiting, higher completion rates.

Self-checkout has improved dramatically with computer vision that identifies an entire basket at once rather than scanning item by item.

BNPL is now expected at the point of sale, not just online.

The faster the payment, the less time there is for a customer to change their mind.

6. Security That Works in the Background

Shrinkage from theft, fraud, and operational errors remains a real cost — and the technology addressing it has gotten significantly more capable.

AI-powered computer vision detects suspicious behavior without confrontation.

Machine learning analyzes transactions for fraud patterns before they escalate.

RFID tracks product movement across the store in real time.

The best implementations work quietly in the background — protecting margin without making customers feel watched.

7. Shifting Customer Behavior

Gen Z now has serious purchasing power — and different expectations than the generations retailers have been designing for.

They switch channels mid-purchase without a second thought.

They expect sustainability information alongside product specs.

They buy through social media and expect next-day delivery as a baseline.

Brand loyalty is strong when it’s earned, but it requires transparency and consistency to maintain.

Retailers adapting to this are building mobile-first by default, selling through influencers instead of traditional advertising, and publishing sustainability metrics that can actually be verified.

What This Means for Retailers in 2026

These trends aren’t separate conversations. They’re connected, held together by the same underlying shift toward retail operations that sense what’s happening, decide what to do, and act without waiting.

At RBMSoft, that’s exactly what our retail IT services are built around:

AI-driven systems

Unified data infrastructure

Commerce platforms that don’t just keep up with how retail is moving, they’re built to stay ahead of it.

The retailers that win from here won’t necessarily be the largest. They’ll be the ones that move with the most precision, the most speed, and the least friction.