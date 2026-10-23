The 2026 Executive MBA rankings highlight the programmes associated with the highest salaries for graduates, with schools across Asia, Europe and North America represented in the top 100. Kellogg-HKUST Business School in Hong Kong takes first place, reporting an average salary of $607,684. CEIBS Global EMBA ranks second at $567,019, followed by IESE Business School’s Global EMBA at $431,065.

The rankings also feature several prominent international programmes, including SKEMA Business School, ESCP Business School, and the Columbia-London Business School EMBA-Global. Washington University’s Olin Business School reports the highest salary among the listed programmes at $649,429, despite ranking eighth overall. This indicates that graduate pay is one of several factors considered in ranking programs․ It is not the only factor that affects a program’s rank․

For prospective and current students applying to an Executive MBA program‚ this research may be useful in making program and career decisions․ Additional factors to consider when applying to programs and entering the job market after completing an Executive MBA program include program cost and location‚ in addition to salary information‚ and other career plans․ Prospective students are encouraged to verify program site information with schools‚ particularly for programs with locations in multiple countries․

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