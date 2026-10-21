Sexual Health Education

By Shannon Moore and Jennifer Watt

The allegations surrounding the so-called Cornell 7 have attracted growing public attention and political scrutiny around the world, exposing persistent misunderstandings about consent and sexual violence.

According to a civil lawsuit filed by a student identified as “Jane Doe,” seven fraternity members allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her over several hours in October 2024.

Reportedly, a Snapchat group of more than 50 fraternity members is accused of circulating photos and messages about Jane Doe during the alleged assault. One message described a woman upstairs as available for “free” sex; another member later asked “Shop still open?” and received the response, “Yea.” According to Jane Doe’s attorney, no one who saw the messages intervened to stop the assault.

Some media coverage of the case has fuelled rape myths about false reporting and contributed to victim blaming. An opinion piece in USA Today critiqued Jane Doe’s changing accounts of what happened and ended with the line: “Regretting one’s bad decisions is a far cry from rape.”

The case reflects broader problems of deeply ingrained misogyny, misunderstandings of consent and persistent myths about sexual violence.

It also raises questions beyond Cornell about what we’re doing as educators to ensure young people understand consent, bodily autonomy and healthy relationships before they reach university.

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