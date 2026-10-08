AI and the future of business

What Could the Agentic Economy Mean for Today’s Business Leaders?

Join Chicago Booth online on 27 October for a free-to-attend virtual faculty spotlight with Prof. Sanjog Misra, exploring the rise of the agentic economy and how AI agents could change the way businesses operate, make decisions and compete. The session will be followed by a live Q&A, giving you the opportunity to put your questions directly to Prof. Misra.

What happens to markets, firms and work when AI agents are no longer just tools, but active participants that can negotiate, decide and act on behalf of people and organizations at scale? Prof Misra will explore the opportunities and challenges this could create for businesses, and the decisions leaders may need to consider as the agentic economy develops.

Don’t miss this opportunity to obtain valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges of the agentic economy.

Event Information:

Virtual – via Zoom

Tuesday, 27 October

1pm GMT (London)

Free to attend but registration is necessary

About the Speaker:

Professor Sanjog Misra is the Charles H. Kellstadt Distinguished Service Professor of Marketing and Applied AI and Faculty Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at Chicago Booth. His research focuses on the use of machine learning, deep learning and structural econometric methods to study how businesses and consumers make decisions.

Alongside his academic research, he has advised major organisations as well as startups in the AI and technology sectors, helping businesses apply analytics and AI to real-world decision-making.

This event is free to attend, but space is limited so registration is necessary.

We look forward to seeing you there.