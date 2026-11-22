By Marija Skujina

Employees are leaving jobs over fertility treatment, yet the support that would help them stay is mostly time off and a clear policy, not expensive benefits.

Every day I see patients trying to fit one of the most demanding medical treatments there is around a normal working week. Some of them take unpaid time off or leave the job altogether. Employers risk losing experienced, mid-career staff because of lack of fertility support, though much of it can be provided without an expensive benefits package.

Around 1 in 7 couples in the UK have difficulty conceiving. Those who need IVF start it, on average, at around 35. For most professionals, that is mid-career.

Most UK IVF cycles are now self-funded: 72% of IVF cycles in the UK are paid for privately, according to the HFEA. For patients who already pay for their treatment privately, it’s not easy to afford unpaid leave, so they keep working through it, juggling appointments, procedures, side effects, and corporate meetings.

Workplaces haven’t caught up. In a Chartered Management Institute survey of more than 1,000 managers, only 19% said their organisation had a formal fertility policy, 35% had no plans to introduce one. The CIPD found that 19% of employees with fertility problems had considered leaving because of how they were treated at work. Fertility Network UK and Fertifa survey of 3,654 people aged 25 to 45 found that 18% had actually left their jobs because of the impact of fertility treatment.

IVF Cycle As a Full Time Job

Many managers underestimate how much IVF asks of a working week, imagining it as one procedure and a day off. Polling cited by the Society of Occupational Medicine found 87% of managers have had no training on fertility at all.

In practice, one cycle is a run of appointments over four to six weeks. The dates of the most important procedures depend on how the patient responds to medication, and often booked just 48-72 hours in advance.

Treatment starts with a consultation and tests. These can be planned weeks ahead, and at some clinics, consultation can be done by video.

Then come 10 to 12 days of hormone injections, usually done at home. During that time the patient needs three or four monitoring visits for scans and blood tests, every two to three days, often booked short notice. Some patients can be monitored close to home; others have to travel to their fertility clinic, sometimes in another city.

Egg collection is a short procedure under sedation, scheduled a day or two in advance. Most people need the day off and some need the next day too. The embryo transfer follows three to five days later, or later in some cases, and also requires at least a half of a day off.

That adds up to at least six to eight appointments. And one cycle is sometimes not enough, so patients need to go the same route again.

From April 2027, employees get up to two weeks’ bereavement leave after a pregnancy loss, and the government has confirmed that includes a failed embryo transfer. That is a win, but the leave is unpaid and only starts once a cycle has failed.

Why Do People Hide Treatment

There is no legal right in the UK to time off for fertility appointments. Antenatal rights only start once a pregnancy is confirmed. The Equality Act code of practice even compares a woman having IVF with a man having cosmetic dental surgery, a point Alice Macdonald MP raised in the Commons in November 2025.

So people use whatever leave they have. I’ve seen women take long unpaid leave, or stop working altogether, so they could do more than one cycle. Often the first an employer hears about the treatment is the resignation.

Macdonald told MPs that up to 63% of people take sick leave to attend appointments. The CIPD found that 47% of employees didn’t tell their manager or HR at all, and 26% worried about the effect on their career.

Interestingly enough, employers tend to think they are doing better than they are. In Ferring’s 2025 survey across the UK, France, Poland, Australia and Japan, 75% of employers said their organisation recognises fertility treatment as a major life event. Only 27% of employees who had been through it agreed.

What Could Make a Difference Without a Large Budget

The CIPD found that only 22% of employers offer paid time off for fertility appointments, although 40% of employees said this was the support that helped, or would have helped, most. CIPD guidance on supporting employees through fertility treatment focuses on practical measures: clear policies, flexible leave and absence management, inclusive support and managers who know how to handle these conversations.

A basic fertility policy could start with the following:

Put the policy in writing. Employees should be able to understand what support is available without having to disclose their treatment first. The policy should also make clear who it covers, including partners, same-sex couples and people pursuing parenthood alone.

Employees should be able to understand what support is available without having to disclose their treatment first. The policy should also make clear who it covers, including partners, same-sex couples and people pursuing parenthood alone. Offer paid time off for fertility appointments. Treatment can involve several appointments within a few weeks, some confirmed at short notice. Employees should not have to use sick leave or annual leave every time they need a scan or blood test.

Treatment can involve several appointments within a few weeks, some confirmed at short notice. Employees should not have to use sick leave or annual leave every time they need a scan or blood test. Build in flexibility during a treatment cycle. Temporary changes to start and finish times, remote working where possible, and flexibility around meetings can make repeated appointments much easier to manage.

Temporary changes to start and finish times, remote working where possible, and flexibility around meetings can make repeated appointments much easier to manage. Include partners in the policy. Partners may also need time off, particularly for important stages such as egg collection and embryo transfer.

Partners may also need time off, particularly for important stages such as egg collection and embryo transfer. Give employees one confidential point of contact. That could be someone in HR or a trained manager who understands the policy and can explain the available options.

That could be someone in HR or a trained manager who understands the policy and can explain the available options. Remember what happens when treatment does not work. Failed cycles and pregnancy loss can have a significant emotional impact, so counselling or mental health support should be part of the conversation too.

How to Choose the Right Fertility Treatment Provider

The choice of the right fertility provider can also affect how much time employees need away from work. Fertility care was built around clinics, and patients were expected to fit their life around the treatment, not the other way around.

When we asked our own patients, 53% said in-person appointments would have cost them half a day of work. 32% said each one would have meant more than £100 in travel and childcare.

The gap is widest for people who live far from a clinic offering a full IVF cycle. Under the traditional model, every scan and procedure means a round trip, often to another city. A second Plan Your Baby study found that for these patients, travel and time off work can add up from £1,000 to £1,455 to the cost of a single cycle.

Some clinics now offer video consultations and remote monitoring where it is clinically appropriate that could save travel time for the patients and reduce time off work. If you are choosing a fertility provider for your staff, ask:

How the cycle is monitored, and where. Monitoring during stimulation has a large influence on both the clinical side of treatment and the time employees spend away from work. I would ask how often blood tests and scans are done, how quickly results are reviewed and the medication adjusted, and how many of those visits can happen close to home rather than at the main clinic. Two providers can charge the same and ask very different things of your employee’s working week. Who looks after the patient, and when they can be reached. Treatment rarely runs to plan, and questions come up in the evening, at weekends and on the morning of a scan. I would ask whether each patient has a named doctor and nurse, how they contact them, and how quickly they can expect an answer out of hours. Having a clear point of contact is what stops an employee spending a working day chasing a clinic for an answer. How honest the provider is about outcomes and costs. I would ask for HFEA-verified live birth rates for the age groups in your workforce, a sample written treatment plan with every likely cost included, and the clinic’s position on add-ons. How flexible is the clinic when appointments change at short notice? Employers should understand whether early-morning, evening or weekend appointments are available and how quickly patients can get advice when their treatment plan changes. What happens if treatment does not work? Check what counselling and clinical support are available after an unsuccessful cycle, and whether employees can still access that support once active treatment has ended.

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