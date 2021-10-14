Top 7 Best Practices for Easily Adapting to Work After Quarantine

The period of forced self-isolation is nearing its end and soon most of us will return to normal life. In two months the rhythm of life has completely changed, many have adapted to online learning and remote work. Students especially liked it, as all homework and college essay could be handed in remotely without visiting universities. How to get back to your old workload with the least stress on your body?

Helpful smart tricks that can help you easily adapt to work.

1. Start low go slow!

Start small and go gradually! Negotiate with your employer for a gradual return to a personal presence at work. Increase the length of time you work offline, taking your time. Don’t take on many projects and responsibilities at once. Does your workload gradually, giving yourself a few weeks to rock up. Most employers can accommodate your requests.

2. Don’t let go of the positive habits you picked up in quarantine

Perhaps you’ve been making time daily for fitness, yoga, or meditation. Started learning a foreign language? Mastering new skills in an online course?

Quarantine is the period when you finally start doing not what you have to do, but what you want to do. Don’t give up those activities that give you pleasure. You’ll get an emotional resource for your work from those activities.

3. Mindfulness

The leisurely and mindfulness of the Slow Life lifestyle will allow you to avoid fidgeting at work and increased stress. After quarantine, you may feel like you lost a lot of time for nothing and need to make up for it. Don’t grab on to everything at once, trying to make up for lost time. Efficiency will be extremely low and stress levels will be off the charts.

Awareness and introspection will allow you to focus on the most important things, weeding out the secondary ones.

4. Don’t ignore your family

During your quarantine your close ones, especially your children are accustomed to your constant attention. Don’t cut dramatically the time with your children, it will be very stressful for them, and for you, communication will be an important emotional reinforcement. Surely during the quarantine period you have realized the value of time spent with your loved ones.

5. Don’t break safety rules

Sticking to your habits will help you cope with anxiety, because now you will have to come into live contact with other potentially dangerous people. Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and try to avoid contact with people at risk. This way you will be more confident about your safety and emotionally stable.

6. Observe your daily routine

Before you go to work, start going to bed and getting up in 1-2 weeks at the usual time for work days. This will reset your circadian rhythms and stimulate the production of cortisol in the morning. When you go to work, it will be less of a shock for your body to wake up in the morning.

7. Seek professional help if necessary

If you find it difficult to cope with your inner tension, be sure to seek help from mental health professionals. Coming out of quarantine is another stressful blow to your adrenal glands, which are already screaming for help. If the impact of stress leads to a disturbance in the functioning of the body: to a long-term, more than two weeks, lowering of mood, more than two weeks of anxiety and fears (lasting, that is for several days), disorders of sleep, appetite or even more so the appearance of bodily (somatic) symptoms – be sure to consult a doctor.