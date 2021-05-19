Top 7 Benefits of Instagram for Your Business

Every market in the world wants to take advantage of Instagram marketing to grow its business. With over 500 million daily users and over 1.1 billion active users, Instagram has grown since its launch and marketers are starting to reap the benefits.

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg bought Instagram for $1 billion after realizing its true potential.

Businesses are showcasing their services and products on Instagram. And if you analyze the statistics, you’ll realize that more than 90% of businesses use Instagram to promote their service. As there are so many brands on Instagram, you may think that the competition is high and you cannot stand apart from the crowd. However, it isn’t accurate.

Several top-notch methods will help you to gain visibility on Instagram with just a little effort. Whether you’re new to the platform or an old user, you need to know where to start your marketing journey on Instagram.

In this article, we will discuss the top 7 benefits of Instagram that you need to know for your business.

The Purchasing Power

Do you know that more than 40% of Instagram users prioritize this platform while purchasing products or services online? As the sales power of Instagram is quite massive, you shouldn’t avoid this.

At the end of the day, the number of sales is the only thing that will boost the growth as well as revenue of the company.

However, you must know if your investment is worth the time and money or not. Remember that the advertising strategy on Instagram is different than other social media platforms. The Instagram advertisements are clickable. Even if your customers don’t purchase after going through the ad, the action is still beneficial as you can retarget them.

The Targeting Options are advanced

The advertisement platform on Instagram is one of the most advanced social media targeting options. The time when Mark Zuckerberg bought Instagram, its popularity and user increased rapidly.

You can advertise your brand to every people despite their age, gender, behavior, location, and interests. Additionally, unlike other social media platforms, the retargeting ability of Instagram is extremely high.

Apart from that, you can develop custom retargeting audiences judging by their engagement on Instagram videos, comments, posts, and more.

When you utilize the targeting options, you can take your Instagram marketing option to a whole new level.

Extra Features for Business or Creator Profiles

Just like Facebook, Instagram also has two different types of accounts: The first one is a personal account and the second one is a business account.

According to Oozle Media, if you convert your ordinary account to a business account, you will unlock tons of new features that will be beneficial for your business.

Some of the famous business account features include having a call-to-action button for your customers. This feature will help you to promote your posts using ad dollars.

Additionally, when you have a business account, Instagram users will know that the profile is owned by an entrepreneur.

Adjusting your account will allow you to stand apart from your competitors.

You can Reach Untapped Customers

As mentioned earlier, Instagram has more than 1 billion active users and more than 15% of the users purchase daily from Instagram shopping via Instagram ads.

If you don’t leverage the benefits of Instagram, how can you reach those potential customers?

45% of Instagram users visit at least one business profile each day. However, they won’t be able to reach your brand if you don’t make your business visible on Instagram. This is why most business owners consider Instagram as an extension of their brand.

The more visible you are on the Instagram platform, the better your sales will be.

You can Build Your Brand

One of the best benefits of Instagram is that it has paid advertising feature available for every business owner. However, unlike Facebook, Instagram has something very unique and that is organic functionality.

Speaking of organic functionality, it means the actions you take or the results you receive without directly paying money for advertisements.

On Facebook, if you want to increase your followers, you need to purchase Facebook ads. On the other hand, you can achieve massive numbers of followers organically on Instagram. You can also visit Blastup if you want to gain new followers.

This organic word-of0mouth marketing strategy is very much important to boost your business. Whenever a user follows your Instagram account, they are interested to see your content on their newsfeed.

You Can Understand Your Customer Base More Efficiently

How much knowledge do you have of your customer base? You may know their ages, but what are their interests and sense of humor?

Whether you’re a startup or a big company, you should never stop learning about your target market. You should always remember that your target market is not only your audiences with statistical behaviors. A target market is packed with real people. Hence, your marketing efforts should stay flexible and fluid as per their requirement.

Try to gain knowledge about their preferences. Notice which kind of content works best for your audiences. Go through their accounts and notice which profile they follow.

The information you gather is very much important to create relevant content for your business.

Visual Appeal

Another main benefit of Instagram over other social media platforms is that Instagram is truly focused as a photo-centric medium.

Unlike other social media websites, Instagram is a platform where you can see only photos and videos accompanied by a caption. The caption isn’t mandatory, but it boosts the effectiveness of posts.

This is beneficial for your business as people tend to remember something they saw rather than just read or heard.

Additionally, the IG videos are effective to drive engagement to your Instagram profile.

When you showcase to promote your business through Instagram photos and videos, your audiences will feel motivated to engage with your content.

Conclusion

These are the top 7 benefits of Instagram you need always remember while using the platform to promote your business. Although building your business and brand is hard on Instagram, it’s not entirely impossible. You just need to devote all your time and focus. This way you’ll be able to increase the visibility of your brand on the platform. But no matter how hard the process may seem, the benefits at the end of the journey are worth the effort.