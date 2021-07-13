Top 5 Tips to Improve Your Website’s Mobile User Experience and Ranking

Mobile device already surpassed desktop or laptop in terms of visitor. In 2021, only mobile drove 54.8% of website traffics. The popularity and growth of handheld devices are slowly forcing marketers to think differently in terms of their marketing strategy.

In September 2020 Google included the mobile first indexing for all the websites. When it comes to ranking higher in the SERP and first indexing, a mobile responsive website plays a big role. Responsiveness to the users is as important as it is for search engines.

A website that is not responsive in mobile users can increase your bounce rate. That will harm your organic ranking too. In this article, we’ll look into the top five strategies that will help to improve mobile ranking & user experience.

What is important to note is that – you need to be consistent, since the results will take time in organic growth.

1. Optimize your text contents

According to Optinmonstar “77% of the internet users read blogs”. It is important to note that readers don’t like long paragraphs anymore.

Moreover, with the reduction in the attention span, it’s important to have shorter paragraphs, infographics & captivating designs to capture user attention.

Short, crisp, and succinct paragraphs are the key to a great user experience for the readers. Some tips to provide a great user experience:

Use shorter sentences as well as paragraphs.

Use list-based headlines.

Don’t make the text long unnecessarily.

Use heading and sub-heading properly.

Try to use transition words.

Blogging is changing and so should your content be! If the users spend a good time on your pages, your bounce rate will be improved. As a result, your ranking will be boosted.

2. Focusing on video content

Handheld devices occupy more than 60% of video streaming. Video content has been growing at an accelerated pace and it is the right time to launch into it.

Users have shown greater attention & inclination towards video content.

So, if you’re selling services or you’re selling products, maybe having a video testimonial about your services or a video guide can increase your visitors.

It is also important to note the importance of relevance in video content. As the attention span is reducing with time, your videos need to be relevant with a strong message and great interaction.

Tips for good user experience when using video content

Instead of uploading the video on the server, embed the link only. It decreases the loading time and provides a good user experience.

Allow users maximum control like resume, start, pause, etc. Use subtitles and transcripts.

Use default mute for the videos. Make every second of the video and don’t use lengthy introduction.

Note: Embedded video provides a limited option to users. If the source video is removed somehow, your page’s video will show error. To avoid these, you can compress the video and use it by uploading on your website.

3. Leveraging the chatbots

Those days are gone when people would wait for hours to get their queries clarified. For providing a good user experience and maintaining the bounce rate, it is important that your website needs to have a chatbot.

Instant query redressal, with the help of natural language processing (NLP) and leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver instant gratification should be the key.

As we move further into the generation of digitalization, apps need to be far more intelligent with the introduction of support services round the clock.

4. Be focused in terms of the image that you use:

It is important to note that the page loading time in mobile is very important when it comes to ranking higher.

Optimized images play a very important role in reducing page load. The size of the image and the type of the image need to be given importance.

Saving the image in the right file format always reduces the loading time, hence improving your search results. Google recommend to use the WEBP version of images. It is the lightest version of an image.

It is also important to note the use of alt tags. Alt text in your image often works to bring users searching for something similar. Pay attention to your alternative text while you upload an image to your website.

5. Fix your broken links ASAP

No user would like to experience Error 404. It can often lead to the user completely bouncing off from your website to your competitor’s.

Hence fixing the broken links, or redirecting the user with appropriate pages is the key to a great user experience.

If there is no relevant page to the 404 page, at least make a custom 404 page. That contains popular page links to your website.

Bottom line

No matter how many ways you try to improve the mobile user experience, it is pertinent to note that you should not box yourself within a few set methods.

Keep exploring and finding out what fits your website the best, since not all users are the same and not all websites have the same audience. If possible, attach some feedback section in your website. User feedback always helps to serve better.

It these things seems to be complicated for your website and you are looking for any assistance then you can hire a mobile SEO agency in Melbourne.