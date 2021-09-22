With rapid technological advancements being made in the field of mobile phones, more and more gamblers want to place wagers on the go. You just need an internet connection to play casino games on mobile devices from any location. Online casinos usually optimize their websites for mobile devices, but not all of them have high-quality apps. Today, we will look at the best mobile casinos in Canada and the apps they offer.

Ojo Casino

At this online casino, you can enjoy a wide variety of poker games like Caribbean Stud Poker, Texas Hold Em Bonus, Three Card Poker, Joker Poker, and 2 Ways Royal. While the mobile version for this online casino has little resemblance with the desktop version, you get a lucrative sign-up bonus and can unlock several promo offers. It is not necessary to download the app to enjoy the games on your mobile since the site is perfectly optimized. The casino is known for its excellent collection of poker games like Caribbean Stud Poker, Texas Hold Em Bonus, Three Card Poker, Joker Poker, and DoubleDown Poker.

Unibet

This casino is unique in the sense that it has multiple mobile apps to make the experience smoother for players. The operators have split their offerings so you cannot access them using the same app. There are three separate apps for casino, sports betting, and poker. Using the sports app, you can live stream games and place bets while they are ongoing. The casino offers some attractive promotions for poker games that you can access using the app. Another great thing about Unibet is how seamlessly it allows you to switch between betting markets.

Jackpot City

This casino was founded in 1998 and today it has more than 3.5 players internationally. It is a certified and licensed casino with a 96% average payout percentage. In spite of the steep wagering requirements, the $1500 welcome bonus is quite generous. You can enjoy mobile gambling at Jackpot City no matter what kind of device you own. Even without an app, you can simply visit the official website using your smartphone and enjoy your favorite games. There is no need to download the games separately. On the website, you will also find a button that lets you download the mobile app. It is quite user-friendly and has all the games you will find on the desktop version.

LeoVegas

This casino for the EGR Nordic Awards in 2020 for the best mobile platform, so you know you will get a good mobile experience at this real money casino. It has apps available for both Android and iOS devices and here you can access everything from the sportsbook to live casino games. Every section of the mobile has been designed to fit in small screens, so you can enjoy a hassle-free experience. LeoVegas uses 2048-bit SSL encryption to protect your personal data against hackers. Around 15% of this site’s traffic comes from Canada, so it is clearly favored by gamblers in the country.

Betway

Betway is one of the most well-known names in the industry so it is hardly surprising that they have a robust mobile app featuring over 500 exciting games from Microgaming. You can access all areas of the website using your mobile device and enjoy slot games like Major Millions, Mega Moolah, Avalon, Thunderstruck II, and Agent Jane Blonde. iOS and Android users can download the mobile casino apps but those using Blackberry and Windows must log in through the browser.

Conclusion

Gambling via mobile is much more convenient in today’s high-paced society. The casinos mentioned above are aware of the fact that a quality mobile experience is essential for new-age gamblers and have tried to make their mobile platforms as responsive as possible.