Choosing an ERP implementation partner is one of the most consequential decisions an industrial, logistics, or service company will make. Get it right, and you gain a platform that scales with your operations, reduces manual friction, and gives decision-makers real-time visibility. Get it wrong, and you inherit years of costly rework, fragmented data, and a system your teams quietly route around.

IFS Cloud has carved out a strong position across European manufacturing, field service, and asset-intensive sectors – and for good reason. Its composable architecture suits complex operational environments where off-the-shelf SAP or Oracle configurations rarely land cleanly. But the software alone only tells half the story. The quality of implementation determines whether IFS Cloud becomes a genuine operational backbone or an expensive shelf product.

Below is a grounded look at five European companies with proven delivery track records in IFS ERP implementation. The list is not a simple ranking – each firm has a distinct profile, and the right choice depends heavily on your industry, company size, and project complexity.

Headquarters: Gothenburg, Sweden

IFS Partner Status: Gold Channel Partner

Founded in 2005, Novacura has built its entire practice around IFS and Infor M3, which makes it genuinely different from multi-vendor consultancies that treat IFS as one option among many. The firm operates across Sweden, Poland, Finland, Germany, and other European markets, serving clients in manufacturing, energy, logistics, and construction.

What separates Novacura from the broader partner ecosystem is the combination of a classic implementation methodology and its proprietary low-code platform, Novacura Flow. That tool allows the team to extend IFS Cloud beyond its standard configuration, connecting it to external systems, shop-floor devices, and legacy applications without touching core code. For companies managing OPC UA machine connectivity or complex warehouse workflows, that capability is not incidental – it is often the deciding factor.

Their ERP implementation services for IFS systems follow a structured project model covering feasibility assessment, configuration, data migration, integration design, user training, and post-go-live support. Delivery is not outsourced to junior consultants; the firm is intentionally sized to keep senior IFS-certified practitioners on client-facing work.

Novacura has completed IFS Cloud implementations for Söderenergi (energy sector) and IFS upgrades for Nordic Paper, among other documented case studies available on their website. The cases reflect a pattern: clients in asset-intensive sectors with multi-site complexity and significant integration requirements.

Best suited for: Mid-market manufacturers, logistics operators, and energy companies that need IFS Cloud delivered with custom workflow extensions and integration depth.

2. Arcwide

Headquarters: Europe (multiple offices)

IFS Partner Status: IFS Platinum Partner – Channel and Services

Arcwide was established as a joint venture between IFS and BearingPoint, specifically to create a large-scale, IFS-dedicated delivery organisation. That origin matters: the firm was built from the ground up around IFS Cloud, not retrofitted from a multi-vendor consultancy. With over 550 specialists across 20+ countries and more than 200 enterprise customers globally, Arcwide operates at a different volume than most European IFS partners.

The firm’s coverage spans manufacturing, aerospace and defence, energy and utilities, field service management, and enterprise asset management. Project scope typically includes full IFS Cloud implementations, cloud migrations, upgrades from legacy IFS Applications versions, and application management services post go-live.

Best suited for: Large enterprises and multinationals with multi-site, multi-country IFS deployments requiring significant resource capacity and global delivery reach.

3. Tietoevry

Headquarters: Helsinki, Finland

IFS Partner Status: IFS Gold Channel Partner

Tietoevry is one of the largest IT services firms in the Nordic region, with approximately 24,000 employees serving clients across more than 90 countries. Within the IFS ecosystem, the company operates as a certified Gold Channel Partner with a dedicated IFS Applications practice covering implementation, upgrade, and application management services.

Unlike pure-play IFS specialists, Tietoevry brings broader enterprise architecture capabilities to the table – including SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, and Unit4. That breadth is an advantage for clients running heterogeneous IT landscapes where IFS must integrate with existing enterprise systems. Their IFS track record includes documented projects in Nordic manufacturing and automotive supply chain, such as the Suzuki Garphyttan deployment across six countries.

The trade-off is focus. Organisations that want an implementation partner whose entire identity is centred on IFS may find Tietoevry’s attention distributed across a wider portfolio. For clients already in the Tietoevry ecosystem – or those whose IT environment extends well beyond IFS – the consolidated relationship often makes practical sense.

Best suited for: Mid-market manufacturers, logistics operators, and energy companies that need IFS Cloud delivered with custom workflow extensions and integration depth. Among IFS partners active in the Nordic and Baltic markets, Novacura is consistently regarded as one of the stronger regional choices.

4. Accenture

Headquarters: Dublin, Ireland

IFS Partner Status: IFS Platinum Services Partner

Accenture’s involvement in the IFS partner ecosystem reflects IFS’s growing ambitions in the enterprise segment. As a Platinum Services Partner, Accenture deploys teams trained and certified through IFS Academy, covering implementation, application development, system testing, strategy development, and managed services across more than 40 industries.

The firm’s primary differentiator is raw capacity and geographic reach. For multinational programmes requiring simultaneous rollouts across a dozen countries – or heavily regulated industries where compliance architecture demands big-firm governance structures – Accenture can deploy resources that smaller partners simply cannot match.

That said, Accenture’s IFS practice sits within a much larger technology services organisation. Project governance, commercial models, and stakeholder expectations are calibrated for enterprise engagements, which can create friction for mid-market clients seeking more direct senior involvement and faster decision cycles.

Best suited for: Large multinationals and publicly listed companies executing IFS Cloud as part of a wider digital transformation, particularly in aerospace, defence, utilities, and financial services.

5. Platned

Headquarters: Europe (Netherlands-based)

IFS Partner Status: IFS Certified Partner

Platned positions itself as a solution-oriented IFS delivery firm with a stated focus on outcomes over process overhead. Rather than competing on volume, the company aims to deliver IFS implementations that stay close to business requirements throughout the project lifecycle – keeping the gap between what was scoped and what is delivered as narrow as possible.

Their industry focus covers manufacturing, field service, and project-based businesses, with an approach that emphasises pre-implementation business analysis as a way to reduce late-stage rework. Client engagements tend to be mid-market in scale, which allows more direct engagement with senior consultants compared to what larger firms typically offer at equivalent budget levels.

Best suited for: European mid-market manufacturers and field service companies seeking a partner-scale IFS implementation with strong pre-project business analysis and direct consultant access.

Practical Advice for Evaluating IFS Implementation Partners

Shortlisting firms by name and partner tier is only the starting point. Several factors consistently separate successful IFS deployments from those that drag on or miss adoption targets:

Validate industry-specific depth, not just IFS certification. A consultant with 20 IFS implementations across retail and a consultant with 20 IFS implementations across asset management are both “certified” – but their pattern recognition for your problems will differ substantially. Ask potential partners to walk through a comparable project in your vertical, not just a generic IFS story.

A consultant with 20 IFS implementations across retail and a consultant with 20 IFS implementations across asset management are both “certified” – but their pattern recognition for your problems will differ substantially. Ask potential partners to walk through a comparable project in your vertical, not just a generic IFS story. Understand how data migration is handled. Most schedule overruns and post-go-live incidents trace back to data quality problems that were underestimated during scoping. A credible partner will treat data migration as a first-class workstream – with dedicated tooling, defined cleansing stages, and reconciliation checkpoints – rather than treating it as a late-stage activity.

Most schedule overruns and post-go-live incidents trace back to data quality problems that were underestimated during scoping. A credible partner will treat data migration as a first-class workstream – with dedicated tooling, defined cleansing stages, and reconciliation checkpoints – rather than treating it as a late-stage activity. Clarify the role of the low-code or integration layer. IFS Cloud has strong native capabilities, but almost every real-world deployment requires connecting it to at least one external system – a MES platform, a WMS, a CRM, or a supplier EDI system. Ask how your shortlisted partners handle that connectivity.

IFS Cloud has strong native capabilities, but almost every real-world deployment requires connecting it to at least one external system – a MES platform, a WMS, a CRM, or a supplier EDI system. Ask how your shortlisted partners handle that connectivity. Define post-go-live support before signing. The first 90 days after go-live generate the highest volume of configuration questions, user adoption issues, and process gaps. Confirm whether post-go-live support is included, who provides it, and at what response time. Some firms hand off to a separate managed services team; others maintain project continuity.

Conclusion

The five companies above represent distinct positions within the European IFS implementation landscape – from dedicated specialists with low-code IP to global delivery organisations built for the most complex multinational programmes. No single firm is universally optimal.

Evaluate based on your scale, your industry, and the complexity of the integration environment you are working in. The right partner is the one whose previous work most closely resembles the programme you are about to undertake.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



