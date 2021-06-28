Social media remains one of the most effective ways for organizations to create awareness about their business and connect with their audience. Therefore, if you’re to run a successful social media campaign, it should have a strong following on social networks. Once you get many followers, it’s much easier to market your newly created online casino by inviting people to try out slot titles like the extra chili demot version.

Still, it’s worth noting that it’s never easy growing your followers on social networks. That is why a strategic social media approach is key in gaining more exposure and boosting your conversions. Here are a few tactics on how to gain more social media followers.

1. Post Consistently but Provide Your Audience with Quality Content

You can grow followers on your social media platforms if you remain consistent with your posting. One way to achieve this is by creating and adhering to a posting schedule. The greatest advantage of being consistent with your social media posting is that you’ll build trust, reputation and increase credibility among your following. This is a valuable aspect in growing a loyal social media following that is likely to recommend your brand’s products and services to others.

It’s, however, important to note that while frequent and consistent social media posting will get your audience engaged, your content should be impactful for your followers to notice and interact with it. You must be able to write quality articles or you can hire a copywriter today for this aim. An important step to creating impactful social media content is following the interactions of other customers within your niche. A great place to start should be your close competitor’s social media pages.

While looking at their social media follower’s interactions, try to establish what excites such an audience and how best you can address their concerns.

2. Take Advantage of Influencers and Thought Leaders

Individuals or companies considered to be thought leaders within your industry have a huge social media following, and you should tap into such a resource. For example, if you recently attended an annual conference or event, try initiating a social media conversation with the speakers and let them know that you’re excited to learn from them.



If a speaker engages with you, you’re likely to be mentioned in a post that can reach many followers. Micro-influencers are also a great alternative to helping you attain a great following on social media. Such individuals have social media followers of between 1,000 and 1,000,000.

Additionally, most people regard them as experts in their specific niche. This means that people will most likely trust recommendations from such influencers than a celebrity they haven’t connected with.

3. Learn How to Use Hashtags Properly

Hashtags’ primary role is to organize social media posts into different groups based on different topics. Therefore, if you choose to employ hashtags on your business social media pages, you can significantly boost your organic reach. However, before using a hashtag, you must research how to implement it on your desired social media platforms effectively.

This is the only way to get your desired results on different social networks. In addition, there are plenty of tools to use if you want to establish the right hashtags for your different posts.

4. Speak at Interviews and Gigs

When you speak at conferences or get invited on a podcast or video show, it can be a great way for more people to get to know you. In addition, anyone listening to your speech or podcast is most likely relevant to your niche. Therefore, you can be certain that they will become your followers on different social media platforms.

That said, don’t forget to add your social media handles at the bottom of your presentation if the conference allows it. Following a podcast, ensure that you give out your social media handles and encourage your listeners to follow you. It’s also a great idea to find guest posting opportunities to publish articles or any other presentations. This way, readers who enjoy your content can click on your author’s profile and follow you via the social links provided.

5. Be Strategic With Your Approach to Following Accounts

If you want to get more social media followers, be a good follower of other accounts. But, it would be best if you’re tactical with your approach. The first important step is finding and following the social media accounts of business leaders within your industry. Understand that by doing this, you’ll get followed back, especially if you have well-branded social media profile pages with plenty of valuable posts.

When looking out for the social media pages of a business leader to follow, ensure that your ideal professional has a positive follow-to-following ratio. This means that they should have a large social media following, but they only follow a few people. This indicates that they are selective about the people they follow and that the individuals they follow are valuable.

The other great approach is checking whether your social media followers have a public list (a curated Twitter user group). If you happen to encounter a great list, make sure you subscribe to it. This will help you get tweets and a following from people within the list without following them. Note that you can only get a great following if you consistently share valuable information.

6. Share The Latest Opinions, Data, and Trends

You need to understand that expressing a strong opinion on issues that matters to the social media audience can be a risky move. While this is the case, you can still gain a lot of engagement and shares. In addition, many people tend to respond to data that either challenges them or backs up their beliefs. Therefore, pursuing this route is an excellent way for you to get a great social media following.

The other important aspect to getting more social media shares is becoming a reliable source for breaking news. To do this, you should closely watch out for any recent happenings within your niche and share valuable content regularly if you want to get the most followers on social media.

Final Thoughts

The six tips highlighted in this guide will not instantly increase your social media followers. However, it’s a great start for long-term growth. It’s also possible to attain long-term success by using social media followers counter. Showcasing your following to prospective clients lets them know that there are plenty of people who recognize the great work you’re doing.

Go to top

About the Author

Jeremy Ambrose started his own small business on the Internet a few years ago. After many failures and difficulties passed, he decided that he wanted to share his experience and knowledge with other people.