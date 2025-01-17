TikTok’s fate in the U.S. remains uncertain ahead of a Sunday deadline for its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest the app or face a ban. However, growing bipartisan calls to extend the deadline may offer the popular platform, used by 170 million Americans, a temporary reprieve.

Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said the app could remain operational if there is “significant progress” toward a deal, citing a 90-day extension provision in the divestiture law. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also urged President Joe Biden to allow more time, warning of disruptions to millions of users and livelihoods.

“Given the timing over a holiday weekend and the inauguration, it will likely fall to the next administration to implement,” a White House official said Thursday, indicating that the Biden administration does not plan to enforce the ban immediately.

The U.S. Supreme Court is also deliberating on whether to uphold the law mandating the divestiture, overturn it, or grant more time. A ruling could come as early as Friday.

The looming ban has sparked political controversy. While former President Donald Trump previously advocated banning TikTok over national security concerns, his recent overtures, including inviting TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to attend his inauguration, signal a shift. Critics, including Representative Frank Pallone, questioned the mixed messaging, citing concerns about TikTok’s potential ties to the Chinese government.

Meanwhile, TikTok’s U.S. operations, employing over 7,000 people, face uncertainty. As users explore alternatives, Chinese app RedNote reportedly gained 3 million U.S. users in one day earlier this week, according to analytics firm Similarweb.

With hours ticking down, the app’s future hinges on bipartisan cooperation, court rulings, and last-minute negotiations to balance national security concerns with the livelihoods of its massive user base.

