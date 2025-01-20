TikTok returned to some U.S. users on Sunday following President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to issue an executive order delaying the federal ban on the app. The order, expected Monday after his inauguration, would extend the timeline before the ban takes effect.

In a statement on X, TikTok confirmed efforts to restore access for its American users.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the company wrote. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

TikTok called the move “a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship” and expressed a willingness to collaborate with Trump on a long-term solution to maintain its U.S. presence.

The platform went dark for U.S. users late Saturday night after its removal from Apple and Google’s app stores. Some users reported limited access on Sunday through mobile and desktop apps.

The ban stems from a federal law requiring ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owner, to divest the company to a non-Chinese entity, a mandate upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday. Without compliance, the law penalizes internet service providers, such as Apple and Google, for supporting the app.

Trump, using his social media platform Truth Social, urged companies to keep TikTok operational. “I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” he posted Sunday morning.

While TikTok is working to reinstate services, the platform’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain. ByteDance continues to resist selling the app, despite Trump’s previous suggestion that the U.S. hold 50% ownership in a joint venture to keep TikTok operational domestically.

