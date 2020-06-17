Thriving During Crisis- Reliable Strategies That Can Help

Life is unpredictable and so is business. You may face a crisis at any point in time and things can actually go out of hand. Who could have expected last year that 2020 would bring such a major upheaval for businesses? The impact of the pandemic is unprecedented, as companies across the globe had to make a sudden transition in their working model. While travel and hospitality have taken a major blow, other sectors are forced to move their operations online. Work-from-home is the new normal for the employees. But every crisis brings an opportunity to discover newer ways of doing things, provided that you are able to align. The key lies in preparing your business not only to survive and come out strong but also thrive during and after the crisis. Here are some strategies that can help you manage adversity and grow your business even through the toughest times.

Remember that it is never too late to realign

The biggest mistake that you can make while facing a challenge is to give up. If a crisis has hit, don’t think that it is already too late to address it. Rather, get started with recovery and business continuity plans. For example, the companies which were the early adopters of remote operations did a great job of staying afloat when COVID first struck. Similarly, the big retailers who moved to e-commerce and home delivery quickly are now thriving despite the lockdowns and reduced foot traffic. And it’s not just about tech realignment- you can also get on the road to financial recovery by exploring business loan options. Start by taking note of your challenges and identifying solutions to resolve them individually. Have a holistic crisis management protocol and also be ready with preventive action plans for the future.

Don’t hesitate to ask for help

Another secret to surviving and thriving even during the toughest time is by asking for help. Being an entrepreneur or a small business owner can make you feel vulnerable at times. However, help is available more easily than you believe. All you need to do is to ask for it- there will be people willing to extend a hand with money, encouragement, and guidance. Reach out to the right people and seek help. It could be your trusted mentors who can guide you about alternative strategies. There are managed support partners who are available for offering professional IT support for busy companies and entrepreneurs struggling to handle the crisis. And you can also reach out to business consultants and advisors to seek answers to legal and financial questions.

Ensure that your team stays positive

Since your team runs your company, they are as likely to be affected by unforeseen challenges as you are. During the toughest times of social, economic, and political turmoil, revisit your company’s vision and the values and take your team along. Their morale tends to run low in such a situation, so you need to rise as a leader and inspire them with positivity and hope. Trust them completely and go the extra mile to show that you care about their well-being. Right now, companies that have taken actions to prioritize the health and well-being of their employees have been able to emerge as winners. Take a human approach and be there to listen and understand the challenges they face.

Brainstorm strategic and positive ideas

Seeing the positives amid hardship is not easy but that’s the thing that will keep you going and help you find ways to thrive despite the problems. Get together your trusted comrades and conduct brainstorming sessions to find strategic ideas to address the current issues. Rather than making this a one-time action, try doing it again and again. Focus on turning the tough situation into a business opportunity and helping others at the same time. Businesses have achieved a lot with brainstorming during the current crisis- some have revamped their marketing initiatives while others have switched to manufacturing or selling new products like essentials. Encourage people to come up with out-of-the-box ideas because the craziest ones sometimes work!

Challenges bring learning for businesses and this is happening right now for everyone. Keep a record of all you learn today because these lessons make you stronger and can be used to revive your business in the future as well. Another important thing to remember is to help others who are in need. Even if you cannot do anything for them financially, be available with advice, encouragement, and support. Managing a crisis successfully requires resilience, courage, and positivity. If you are able to make these traits a part of your action plan, you will surely be able to thrive even during the toughest times.