Three Tricks European Bookies are using to Gatecrash the US Betting Party

Gambling has arrived in the United States in a big way as millions of sports fans rush out to enjoy their new freedoms. We have seen a spike in the number of bets placed on popular American sports, including horse racing, the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. The number of wagers struck in the US on overseas sports competitions, such as the English Premier League, Irish horse racing and the European Golf Tour, have also risen sharply.

Have you contributed to this acceleration in betting? Perhaps you are an interested bystander who would like to start wagering on your favorite sports, competitions, and athletes but isn’t too sure where to start. Which bookmaker is the best for you and will offer you the most generous welcome bonus, the biggest odds on your picks and the best 24/7 customer support?

Which app is the most modern and will allow you to watch live streaming of horse racing from Kentucky to Kempton? Read this Betus review to find those answers and more.

Find the answers you need

Finding the answers to these questions could help you beat the bookies, but you must choose wisely or risk being stuck with a below-par betting app. The top names from land-based betting in Las Vegas, including sportsbooks and casinos, are competing with the biggest, best, and most famous sportsbook gambling sites from across Europe. The firms that boast decades of experience in giving customers the best service available.

Forcing their way into the US market and taking on the established names from Sin City was never going to be easy, even with that experience of online sportsbook betting. But the leading names from Europe have achieved just that, with the most popular already in at the deep end. Millions of new players are now signing up at the best European gambling apps and wagering on their favorite sports every year. With a steady stream of new states removing their ban on betting and joining the crowd, it’s something of a goldrush for the bookies.

What tried and tested methods are sportsbooks using to win over the American market? The top apps have more than one trick up their sleeve, and, with a history of keeping demanding customers happy in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and across Europe, they haven’t been slow in bringing out the big guns. Read on as we detail three tricks bookies are using to ensure new bettors choose their app over the competition. The more you know and understand about how the industry works, the more chance you’ll have of using these offers to make a profit.

Promotions

The main method used by successful European bookies to attract new players in the United States is the welcome bonus. This is a deal that rewards new players for registering an online betting account at one bookmaker while overlooking the competition. It’s a bookies’ way of rewarding you for a show of faith in their service. It’s a nice idea, and you should take full advantage, but there’s also a hack that could see you get even more.

Betting apps reward new customers for choosing them over the competition, and this promotion usually comes in the form of a free bet. But there’s nothing in the rules that state you can only gamble with one bookie. What’s to stop you from registering at a betting app, taking the free bet welcome bonus, and doing this at ten other bookies? Nothing’s stopping you. Fill your boots with free bets and other deals by joining as many legal sportsbooks as you like.

Odds

When you have chosen a bet you’d like to place, you should then check a trusted online betting odds comparison app. There you will find a list of the odds offered by all major bookies, with the most generous in bold to make it easier to find. The bookie offering market best price is the one you should be gambling with every time you place a bet.

Apps

An online betting app should be stylish, but it’s far more important that it’s fast, user-friendly, dependable, and ready to play when you are. Download the best betting apps to your smartphone device and enjoy gambling on the go. Users can even watch sports through an HD-quality live stream.