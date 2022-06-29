Thinking About Boosting Your LoL Account? This Might be a Better Solution

League of Legends is one of the most popular games out there and has millions of players that are very active. With such a game at your fingertips, if you want to improve your in-game skills, you might think about boosting an account. However, there are many other options to consider before doing something like this. Boosting a League of Legends account affects the game, as well as the reputation of your own player name. You have to be careful with what you choose and how much you will invest.

If your goal is to improve on the level of a pro player, Unrankedsmurfs.com provide unranked LoL accounts for you to practice with. This way you can play ranked games and improve your skills with no repercussions. You’ll also have less competition to face in matches and get better as a result.

On another note, Unranked LoL account is one of the most popular options that many players use to boost their skills with. The account comes with a built in option to buy champion ranks and access various account bonuses. At the moment, there are a lot of veteran players that boost their game account, but will never get silver or even gold in ranked matches.

There are many other options to boosting. These include:

1. Getting a good player to coach you

There are many players that are willing to help others at no charge and this is one of the most popular alternatives to boosting. Popular sites like unrankedsmurfs.com have a list of good players that will help you in your game. If you do not have time to go through the list, here are some very important things you should look for while searching for a coach:

Experience: A good player or a person who is willing to coach is someone who has been around since the beginning of the game and has been playing often.

Statistics: Some of the best coaches have the highest ratings. Good coaches not only rely on experience but their skills and game statistics as well. So always look for someone with a 4.5 or higher rating.

Level: If you want to play with people closely related to your league, then check out their profiles and if they are willing to coach others, it is a good thing!

2. Getting a good player to play with you

Many players are willing to play with others and help them improve their gaming skills. This is another alternative that can be used to improve your performance in the game.

3. Going to an online tutorial

If you want to learn more about the game, you can visit some online guides and tutorials. Unrankedsmurfs.com have tutorials on how to improve your League skills. Some of these are videos and some have written guides as well. If you have the time, visit the site and refresh yourself on the game mechanics. With experience comes better memory retention which is another key factor when playing the game.

4. Playing with different people

This is another alternative to playing with one person at a time and you can even find groups of people looking for players to play with them. This type of environment is good for role players as well as other solo players and it is always good to find a better grouping option. A person who plays custom games with others knows what it means to commit to the game. This means that you need a team that will help each other in the game and be there for each other.

5. Observe other players

One of the best ways to improve at League of Legends is by watching what others are doing right now when they play. This way, you will gain some insight on what to do and how to play with your team. It’s a good method to consider because it allows you to think outside the box and it doesn’t cost anything. However, if you watch other players and learn from them, remember that everyone has their own strategy and style of play.

6. Play the game like a pro

If your goal is to improve your in-game skills, then this might be a good idea to consider. Try to emulate the pros and learn how they play so you can think like them and make the right decisions when you are playing. If you see what’s happening in the game and understand why it’s happening, you will eventually be able to apply this knowledge to your own games. The more you play like a pro, the closer you get to becoming one!

All in all, there are many alternatives to boosting your account, especially if you want something quick and affordable. In addition, there are many things that could go wrong if you give your account to boost it:

1. You could lose your account if you decide to cheat

This is one of the most common threats that players have and with all the boosting scams around, it becomes even more important to be aware of what is happening. If you decide to boost your account and try to cheat, then you might get banned and lose access to League of Legends.

2. The boosting process may not be as good as you thought

There are many people out there that boost their account by using the cheapest method possible and sometimes, this can be a problem. If you don’t know how to make a good selection, you could end up losing your money and getting the results that you didn’t want.

3. You may get a boosted account that is not as good as you thought

There are many players that boost their accounts because they want to look like a good player but they don’t realize how much time has to be invested into it. If you decide to boost your account, you have to keep in mind that you will have to spend time on it in order for the results to show.

Why You should not buy a boosted account

While the allure of buying a boosted account might seem good, the fact that there are so many scams around always comes to surface. Therefore, it is important that you know that buying a boosted account is not recommended. Here are some reasons why it is not wise to buy a boosted account:

1. You could lose your account after the fact

This is a very common thing that happens in the world of boosting. There are a lot of scams out there that turn people’s accounts in to bots and then, you will lose your account because of it and have to start the process all over again. But the reality is that most players don’t get their accounts back because they have been banned or because they have been hacked!

2. You will have to start your account all over again

In order to play the game, you will have to start your account from level 1 and this could be a problem. The assets that you invested into the previous one will not transfer over and so, you would lose money for no good reason.

3. It is not worth it in the end

In order to get the best results from boosting your account, you need to play a lot of games and this means that you would lose money on this investment as well. While you would win a lot of games, it does not seem to be worth it because of the time and money that has to be invested.

4. It’s difficult to maintain a boosted account

You need to play a lot of games in order to boost your account and this means that you will have to invest more time than you would like. This can be a problem if your life does not allow you enough hours every day to play the game.