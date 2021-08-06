Things to Consider When Joining Bitcoin Casinos

Introduction

Do you just go online and join the first Bitcoin casino you find? No!

Of course, you could get lucky and find yourself at one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there, like Bitcoincasino.io. However, ideally, there are some things you need to consider before going ahead to join a Bitcoin casino. For example, what qualities should you look out for? What characteristics should make you dust your shoes and run? We will discover these are more in this concise guide.

1. Licensing and Safety

The first rule of selecting a Bitcoin casino: Safety first! Yes, a casino can offer you the opportunity to win huge cashouts, but are they licensed? This is not just about them having a random license on display. We are talking of alicenses issued by the Government.

And safety does not end with licenses. You need to know the casino you’re looking to join has your best interest at heart. How do you know this? By checking if the casino offers responsible gambling. Top casinos like Bitcoincasino.io allow you to break from betting whenever they feel required- a move always made in your best interest.

2. Cryptocurrency Compatibility

All cryptocurrency casinos allow you to deposit in Bitcoin. However, not all of these casinos will enable you to wager with crypto. You don’t want to sign up, then discover that your Bitcoin will always be converted to FIAT before you can play. You will incur some conversion fees if you have to deal with this. Hence, you might want to double-check whether the cryptocurrency casino you’re trying to join lets you deposit and play in Bitcoin.

3. Bitcoin Bonuses

The bitcoin casino you’re looking to join might offer you a sign-up bonus, but what happens down the line? Would you still get bonuses for your deposits, for wagering, or being a part of the VIP program? Will you win free spins and invites to tournaments? These are things you want to find out before joining a Bitcoin casino.

You can know more about the bonuses your prospective Bitcoin casino offers when you read through their terms and conditions.

4. Crypto Games Galore

As you check the compatibility and the bonuses available, you should also check if your favourite games are available in the casino. Having a hundred options might sometimes be meaningless if what you seek is missing from the group. So do some research on the providers and the games the bitcoin casino makes available to you before choosing a casino to play at.

5. Third-party Reviews

There’s no better way to gauge a Bitcoin Casino than to listen to what the majority say about it. Reviews give a fairly accurate depiction of customer experience: how they felt about the game, the bonuses, the overall perception of the casino in general.

You can also get a good picture of the flaws and incompetence in operation that you might not have discovered any other way—one last thing to note, though. You will find several cryptocurrency reviews online but be wary of those that overly praise the casino. Some casinos pay some individuals to speak well about their casinos- even those that have never played before.