By Jo Debecker

Digital transformation has reached a turning point: organizations must shift from endless pilots to focused, scalable AI initiatives. Success now depends on strong data foundations, integrated workflows, human oversight and enterprise alignment. By concentrating on fewer, high‑value use cases, leaders can drive measurable ROI and turn experimentation into sustained impact.

For the past decade, digital transformation has been defined by continuous evolution and a “can do” mentality. Enterprises launched pilots, experimented with emerging tech and collected use cases. But with the rapid rise of AI adoption, leaders are learning a hard truth: transformation succeeds not by doing more but by scaling what works.

Across industries, the proliferation of pilots has created a new bottleneck. Leaders voice optimism about AI’s potential, yet confidence in their ability to implement it is slipping; CTO confidence in their company’s AI implementation strategy fell from 82% in 2024 to 62% in 2025. Workers embrace AI tools on the ground, while leadership hesitates, facing challenges how to move from scattered experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption. The familiar result: dozens of disconnected proofs-of-concept that fail to scale into capability or business value.

In Europe, driven by a new motivation on data sovereignty, the pattern holds. AI adoption is accelerating – roughly 20% of EU enterprises used AI in their business operations in 2025, up from 13.5% in 2024. The momentum is real, but most organizations still struggle to translate AI use cases into enterprise-wide capability.

It’s time to reset the approach. This isn’t the moment for more pilots, it’s the moment for fewer, deeper, measurable initiatives that deliver ROI and build the foundation for long-term capability.

Why the pilot era has run its course

Pilots were useful when organizations were still learning what AI and advanced analytics could do. But the playbook that once unlocked innovation is now holding companies back. Leaders face familiar challenges: pilots sit in silos, lack governance to scale responsibly and don’t generate enough data to build confidence. The workforce sees value, but leadership sees risk.

Meanwhile, employees are already forging ahead: using AI daily, saving significant time and report reinvesting that time into strategic thinking and creativity. The days of chasing every shiny use case are behind us. Organizations must shift from exploring use cases to focused adoption under structured frameworks.

Depth over breadth: The new discipline of enterprise transformation

Instead of launching dozens of experiments, it’s far more effective to focus on two or three high-value use cases per industry or function – then go deep. This requires discipline, not hesitation.

Depth means designing initiatives that are:

Rooted in strong data foundations. Without high-quality, connected and structured data, even sophisticated AI models cannot deliver reliable insights.

Without high-quality, connected and structured data, even sophisticated AI models cannot deliver reliable insights. Embedded directly into daily workflows. If an initiative lives outside existing tools, it becomes another task, not an accelerator.

If an initiative lives outside existing tools, it becomes another task, not an accelerator. Aligned with measurable outcomes. Productivity lift, reduced innovation cycle times. In other words, business value.

Productivity lift, reduced innovation cycle times. In other words, business value. Designed with humans in the loop. As AI reshapes work, people remain essential to guide decisions and maintain trust.

Leaders should choose the use cases that matter most and where impact is clear – whether optimizing supply chains, improving maintenance, accelerating product development or enhancing customer service – and commit to taking those few all the way. Additionally, if leaders are urging to advance too fast without commitment from their peers, they fail to create confidence both with fellow executives and employees.

This mirrors how advanced engineering-driven industries innovate: integrated systems, iterative improvement with humans in the loop and measurable value creation.

Success will come from depth, not breadth.

The human-technical gap: Why scaling requires more than technology

One of today’s most striking dynamics is the widening gap between worker optimism and leadership caution. Workers report rising confidence in using AI and a strong willingness to adapt. Yet leaders hesitate – citing integration challenges, governance concerns and skill gaps at the leadership level itself.

This reveals a deeper truth: digital transformation is no longer a technological issue; it’s an organizational issue.

Enterprises need coherent digital transformation strategies that connect:

Skills

Data

Governance

Technical infrastructure

Human oversight

In the intelligent age, scaling isn’t about adding tools – it’s about building an “enablement layer”: the structural foundation that links learning, adoption, workflow design and interoperability. This means aligning skills development, governance frameworks and workflow integration before scaling tools. Without this architecture clearly mapped out, even promising pilots stall.

Why fewer, bigger bets unlock real ROI

Organizations that successfully scale AI successfully resist the temptation to innovate everywhere at once.

By concentrating investment into a small set of critical initiatives, leaders unlock benefits:

1. Stronger data loops, better insights

With fewer initiatives, enterprises capture more meaningful data – improving model performance, decision quality and trust.

2. Clear ROI measurement

Scattered pilots blur impact. Focus allows outcomes to be rigorously evaluated and acted on.

3. Workforce adoption and confidence

When AI tools are embedded into daily work, employees feel immediate benefit and adoption follows naturally.

4. Organizational alignment

From C-suite to frontline, a shared focus accelerates momentum and reduces friction.

5. Repeatable, scalable models

Once proven, a high-value use case can be replicated across business units with consistency and governance.

The difference between occasional innovation and enterprise-wide transformation lies not in the number of experiments, but in the strength of the systems that support them.

The path forward: Focusing on what matters most

To succeed in today’s intelligent era, organizations must embrace a mindset shift:

From exploring broadly…to scaling intentionally

From running pilots…to measuring impact

From adding tools…to integrating workflows

From isolated innovation…to system-level design

This is how transformation moves from experimentation to execution.

The path forward is about disciplined focus, integrated systems and enterprise-wide alignment. By moving deliberately and designing for impact, businesses can turn digital transformation into intelligent organizational transformation, from a series of experiments into a sustained source of value and resilience.

In Europe, where AI deployment must align with the EU AI Act, every initiative faces regulatory scrutiny and must prove capital investment from day one. At the European Innovation and Tech Summit in February – hosted by Akkodis with POLITICO –ambassadors, policymakers and industry leaders underscored what this requires: practical compliance frameworks, clear accountability and sovereign data infrastructures capable of scaling AI in tightly regulated environments.

“Less is more”

Digital transformation is at an inflection point. For AI and advanced digital systems to deliver their promise, organizations need fewer experiments and more execution. Workers are open. The technology is ready. The opportunity is here.

Now it falls to leaders to focus, align, and scale – proving that doing less is often the fastest way to achieve more.

