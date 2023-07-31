The Ultimate Guide to Vaping: Everything You Need to Know

Vaping has seen an absolutely huge surge in popularity over the past few years. It went from being a relatively niche hobby to something that literally everyone is talking about, seemingly just like that.

That being said, it’s still something that many of us know relatively little about. If you’re looking for a guide on the subject, you’ve come to the right place – here’s everything you need to know about vaping.

What are vapes?

A vape is an electronic device that heats up special liquids (called e-liquids) to a certain temperature, turning them into a vapour, or cloud. People can then inhale that vapour, either just for the taste or as an alternative way of ingesting nicotine from cigarettes.

Different kinds of vapes

There are all sorts of different kinds of vapes, depending on what you want from the device. For beginners and those who don’t want the hassle of getting into the whole hobby element of it, you’ve got a wide range of small, single-use devices like a disposable Lost Mary vape that can be used straight out of the box.

For people who are more invested, there are vapes called box mods, which are far more complicated. You can switch out the different parts, and you can adjust a whole range of things such as the wattage and temperature.

Choosing an e-liquid

E-liquids, the liquid that’s turned into a vapour by the vape, come in a wide range of different types. You can choose liquids with different amounts of nicotine, or even with no nicotine in them at all. You can also get them in a wide range of different flavours, from relatively normal ones like mint and tobacco all the way to exciting options such as cherry pie and mind choc chip.

Is it safe?

A common question people ask with a lot of new trends, vaping included, is whether it’s safe or not. All of the evidence that we have right now suggests that vaping is a lot better for our health than smoking, making it a great alternative if you’re trying to quit. That being said, it’s possibly safer to not vape than it is to vape, simply because we don’t yet know the long-term health implications, as it’s not been around for very long at all.

What about the nicotine?

A lot of people incorrectly think that nicotine is one of the dangerous substances found in tobacco. While it’s true that it’s highly addictive, it doesn’t come anywhere near the top of the list when it comes to the dangerous substances in cigarettes. In fact, some studies have suggested that it’s not that much worse for you than drinking caffeine, with some positive effects on concentration.

Hopefully, you feel a little more informed on the subject now. There’s obviously a lot more to learn besides the information contained in this article, but you should now feel informed to make a safe decision on whether or not it’s something you want to try.

