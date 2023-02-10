The Role Of Mobile Learning In The Future Of Remote Work

In recent years, mLearning has grown exponentially. This is not because cell phones and other gadgets are becoming more commonplace but because people have increasingly relied on technology. Furthermore, research suggests that by 2027, the global market for mobile learning might reach $80.1 billion. This article explains how to craft mobile learning strategies and why remote work will increasingly entail mobile learning.

Top 5 Reasons Why Mobile Learning Is The Future Of Remote Work

1. Easily accessible

Mobile-delivered training materials are accessible anywhere and at any time. As a result, employees can organize training around their regular schedules and finish courses at speed in the manner that best fits them. Mobile learning’s convenience makes it the perfect tool for encouraging remote workers and assisting them in fulfilling their training needs.

2. Enhanced engagement

Immersive and customized mobile learning today has the potential to boost motivation and engagement among employees.

This is particularly true for remote workers who find training tedious and burdensome. Mobile learning has given this idea a new spin by stimulating employees and transforming training into a chance to improve rather than a checklist to complete. Furthermore, according to research, mobile learning content engagement has increased by 72%.

You can also encourage healthy competition by including gamification components in training to make it more interesting. Creating competition and a sense of achievement makes training more “enjoyable,” increasing the likelihood that learners will repeat and interact with your content independently.

3. Greater retention

Research demonstrates that mobile learning can enhance knowledge retention by 55% compared to conventional training techniques. This is mainly because mobile learning enables individuals to learn on their schedule and study topics as necessary, which can enhance performance.

Mobile learning can also be modified to users’ wants and preferences, improving retention and motivation. Additionally, mobile devices give employees access to learning tools and materials whenever needed, which helps build critical ideas and boost retention.

4. Fosters continuous learning

A continuous learning culture is critical for employee engagement and retention. This can be fostered through the use of mobile learning systems.

With mLearning, you can recommend new strategies for learners to advance their abilities and enhance performance by implementing networking. Mobile devices allow individuals to access data and resources whenever they need to, which can promote active learning by giving users the information and resources they require when they engage in new tasks or challenges. Based on user activity, automated and targeted messages can be sent, guiding learners to the appropriate training course. All of this encourages remote workers to have a culture of continuous learning.

5. Enhanced collaboration

To keep remote workers engaged with their coworkers, mobile learning technologies frequently include additional capabilities like discussion boards, chatrooms, and video conferences. In addition to encouraging cooperation and communication, these tools can allow learners to participate in group tasks and discussions. Utilizing social media and other online resources, which let people ask questions and receive immediate feedback from their peers, is another way mobile learning fosters collaboration.

Steps To Craft Your Mobile Learning Strategy

Step 1: Determine your learning objectives

The first stage is identifying the business challenges and learning needs you want to address through mobile learning. What business issue should the training address? This will explain why you require mLearning and how it will address your business problem. Your efforts will be more targeted, and your mobile learning approach will align with your growth and development goals if you do this.

Step 2: Consider your remote workers’ needs

To determine the types of mobile learning resources and tools that will be most useful, it is crucial to evaluate the demands of your remote workers. What runs smoothly in the office might not function properly remotely. Consider the employees’ preferred gadgets and platforms, different learning styles, and any difficulties they could face when accessing mobile learning materials.

Step 3: Pick the best mobile learning tools

Apps, eLearning platforms, social learning networks, and other tools are just a few of the many mobile learning tools that are accessible. Each, however, has special benefits and constraints. However, L&D leaders can incorporate a variety of efficient mobile learning styles into their training schedules. Select learning resources that are simple to use, easy to access, and meet your learning goals and the requirements of your remote employees.

Step 4: Create content that is both engaging and interactive

Curating fun and engaging material that will keep remote workers intrigued and motivated is essential for the success of any mobile learning strategy. This might include videos, quizzes, surveys, and other interactive tools. Consider creating five-minute weekly or daily podcasts on topics related to the company for hybrid workers to listen to when taking breaks or doing daily tasks. Micro videos can also be used as brief technical assistance, evaluation, reinforcement methods for learning, and learning programs to watch between sessions or activities.

Step 5: Execute your strategy

After you’ve determined your mobile learning strategy, it’s time to develop a plan that outlines the concrete measures you’ll take to implement mLearning in your company. The plan has to outline critical timeframes, project stakeholders, and deadlines. It’s essential to make sure that your implementation plan is dynamic and flexible on all occasions. Any new decisions and specifications that might be necessary later in the process must be considered.

Step 6: Track and evaluate the success

To be sure that your mobile learning approach has the desired effects, it is essential to track and assess its effectiveness. To determine the effectiveness of your mobile learning programs, use measures like success rates, retention, and overall participation.

Bottom Line

The introduction of mobile technologies has dramatically impacted the workplace. Because of the rising popularity of mobile learning, companies can now give their employees access to interesting and beneficial knowledge through their smartphones, anywhere at any time.

Mobile devices are ideal for offering in-time training, microlearning, and personalized learning experiences, which can keep learners interested and inspired for continous learning. Additionally, with the growing popularity of remote work, mobile learning gives learners the flexibility and ease to access course materials and participate in learning activities whenever and wherever they want. Mobile devices can also let learners collaborate and communicate with one another, supporting ongoing learning and fostering a sense of belonging among remote workers.