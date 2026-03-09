By Gilles Paché

“In today’s volatile, complex, and fast-moving markets, reactive-only supply chains are obsolete.” Discuss. Here, Gilles Paché does just that, arguing that the power of digital twins can be leveraged to enable executives to turn uncertainty into scenario-based foresight, test decisions before disruptions occur, and align operational execution with strategic objectives.

During the 2021 global semiconductor crisis, the Ford Motor Company deployed a digital twin to model its production lines and forecast the effects of component shortages across facilities in the United States and Europe. The tool enabled rapid reallocation of critical parts, adjustment of production schedules, and prevention of major delivery delays, turning potential chaos into precise action. In a landscape defined by geopolitical instability, sudden demand swings, and lingering health disruptions, traditional forecasting methods no longer suffice. Digital twins provide a comprehensive, real-time view of complex systems, allowing leaders to test scenarios, identify vulnerabilities, and implement contingency strategies before they are forced to respond. By linking operational detail with strategic objectives, they transform supply chains from reactive mechanisms into proactive engines of competitive advantage. Executives gain not just visibility but foresight, turning uncertainty into opportunity. When fully leveraged, digital twins convert data into decisive insights, enabling organizations to anticipate crises, capitalize on emerging trends, and drive resilience and growth across global networks. The outcome is a supply chain that does not simply react—but shapes the future.

Shaping Strategy

For the past two decades, global supply chains have been subjected to unprecedented pressures, challenging companies’ ability to plan, execute, and maintain competitive advantage. Volatile consumer markets, unpredictable disruptions, and rising operational complexity have rendered traditional, historical-data-based planning increasingly inadequate. Success now demands a proactive mindset, foresight, and the ability to anticipate shifts before they materialize—or face the risk of decline. In this landscape, digital twins offer a transformative solution. By creating a virtual replica of a physical object, system, or process, companies gain the ability to simulate, monitor, and optimize operations in real time.1 When applied to a supply chain, a digital twin models every critical element: material flows, inventories, supplier and warehouse interactions, and distribution networks. Executives can test scenarios, evaluate consequences, and pinpoint vulnerabilities before they manifest in reality. Beyond mitigating risks, this capability converts operational complexity into actionable intelligence, accelerating decision-making and enabling dynamic responses to uncertainty. Digital twins empower leaders to transform reactive systems into agile, insight-driven engines of strategic advantage, ensuring resilience, efficiency, and sustainable growth in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.2

Several high-profile business cases demonstrate the operational and strategic power of digital twins. DHL leverages virtual replicas of its distribution centers to optimize workforce and equipment allocation, reduce delays, and anticipate bottlenecks before they disrupt operations. Mars employs a digital twin of its production lines to monitor machine performance in real time, adjust production schedules, and minimize losses and interruptions. Hyundai’s Metaplant factory in Georgia, United States, integrates IoT and robotics data into a comprehensive digital twin that tracks production, detects anomalies, and continuously enhances product quality. Across industries, these initiatives show that digital twins transform the supply chain from a reactive function into a proactive, insight-driven system. By enabling simulation of complex scenarios, early problem detection, and data-backed decision-making, they provide end-to-end visibility, strengthen operational control, and mitigate risks. Beyond efficiency gains, digital twins bridge daily operations with corporate strategy, creating a shared platform where strategic choices and execution converge. Executives who harness this capability gain foresight, agility, and a measurable competitive advantage in increasingly volatile markets, turning technological investment into a strategic differentiator.

Beyond operational efficiency, digital twins have emerged as a decisive strategic lever, reshaping decision-making across complex supply chains.3 By enabling simulation of multiple scenarios and testing of high-impact choices before execution, they reduce exposure to market volatility and operational disruption. Companies gain the ability to evaluate supplier diversification strategies, adjust production capacities, reorganize logistics flows, and prioritize deliveries with confidence. Mars, for instance, models the consequences of a production line failure to identify rapid corrective actions, while DHL optimizes the deployment of human and robotic resources to anticipate demand peaks. By integrating operational data with strategic objectives, digital twins enhance collaboration across internal functions, from marketing to production, and with external partners, including manufacturers and major retailers. This comprehensive visibility allows precise contingency planning, predictive risk analysis, and alignment of overall strategy with evolving market conditions. Industry leaders such as Siemens, Unilever, and Amazon illustrate how adoption of these tools transforms the supply chain into a proactive, insight-driven system—enabling executives to turn uncertainty into opportunity, improve resilience, and generate sustainable competitive advantage.

Driving Operations

Siemens, a global leader in electrical equipment, industrial automation, digitalization, healthcare, and energy, exemplifies the transformative potential of digital twins in complex, geographically distributed supply chains. At the Amberg plant in Germany, the digital twin reproduces production flows, machine interactions, and material movements with remarkable precision, enabling early identification of bottlenecks and operational constraints. This capability supports proactive scheduling adjustments, intermediate inventory optimization, and maintenance planning without disrupting actual production.4 The result is reduced delivery delays, minimized waste, improved product quality, and enhanced responsiveness across the facility. Top managers gain a holistic perspective that anticipates complex logistics scenarios and allows evaluation of alternative resource allocation strategies before committing to operational decisions. Siemens’ implementation demonstrates that digital twins extend far beyond theoretical process virtualization; they become active decision-making tools, leveraging real-time forecasting, simulation, and optimization. By integrating detailed operational data with strategic objectives, digital twins transform uncertainty into actionable insight, empower cross-functional collaboration, and enable leaders to steer operations with foresight. The approach underscores how advanced digital replication translates into tangible operational and strategic advantage.

For its part, Unilever leverages digital twins to manage its global logistics network of more than 280 factories and enhance the precision of demand forecasting across diverse food and non-food markets. Each factory and distribution center is represented in a virtual environment, enabling simulation of seasonal fluctuations, ongoing promotions, and occasional supply chain interruptions. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, these simulations allowed rapid adjustment of production schedules, strategic stock reallocation to high-demand regions, and prioritization of critical deliveries to key accounts, preventing shortages.5 Digital twins also identified strategic suppliers within alternative scenarios, securing the flow of essential materials and components and minimizing the risk of production line disruptions. By providing a comprehensive and dynamic view of global operations, these tools empowered management teams to make data-driven decisions, align resources effectively, and respond with speed and precision. Unilever’s approach highlights that digital twins are not merely operational simulations; they are a proactive management instrument, converting complex data into actionable intelligence. In doing so, they ensure continuity and provide a sustainable competitive advantage in volatile and unpredictable markets.

Finally, Amazon underscores the strategic and operational value of digital twins in automating warehousing logistics across its 350 logistics centers worldwide, including fulfillment hubs. Each digital twin captures real-time data on robot movements, package flow, inventory levels, and interactions across the different zones of a facility. This virtual model enables testing of multiple organizational configurations, optimization of robotic routes, human resource reallocation, and reduction of processing times while minimizing errors.6 A California logistics center, for instance, leveraged its digital twin to anticipate demand surges during the Christmas period, adjust robot pathways, and restructure team composition to ensure smooth, efficient operations. These simulations deliver complete transparency, allowing top managers to identify bottlenecks instantly, evaluate the impact of decisions, and optimize workflows before they affect actual operations. The Amazon experience demonstrates that digital twins extend far beyond strategic modeling. They provide immediate and measurable operational benefits, converting daily warehouse management into a proactive process. By integrating real-time data, simulation, and operational control, digital twins strengthen resilience, improve agility, and empower executives to make high-impact decisions in high-velocity environments.

Building Resilience and Agility

Beyond resilience, digital twins drive agility by providing a secure virtual environment to explore a portfolio of strategic options before actual deployment.

What can be learned from these three cases? At a strategic level, digital twins give executives the power to transform the inherent complexity of global supply chains into precise, actionable intelligence. Instead of reacting to disruptions after they occur, companies can anticipate sequences of events, assess their impact across the network, and allocate resources where continuity and stability matter most. This structured approach allows prioritization of flexibility, supplier diversification, and responsiveness, while revealing vulnerabilities that could create inefficiencies or bottlenecks. Mapping interdependencies between supply chain nodes enables the design of robust, scalable contingency plans and the discovery of optimization opportunities invisible to traditional methods. The real strength of a digital twin lies in generating dynamic, data-driven scenarios that illustrate the “snowball effect” of logistical decisions, showing how minor adjustments can cascade throughout the entire system.7 Beyond day-to-day operations, this capability transforms complex logistics into a living platform for experimentation and insight, empowering leaders to explore trade-offs and steer supply chain behavior proactively, with foresight and confidence in a VUCA environment.

Beyond resilience, digital twins drive agility by providing a secure virtual environment to explore a portfolio of strategic options before actual deployment. This simulation capability delivers three key advantages: first, it allows assessment of scenarios and experimentation with alternative supply chain configurations; second, it anticipates the effects of extreme events; and third, it enables rapid adjustments without compromising overall operational consistency. By offering a forward-looking perspective, digital twins reveal how organizational, logistical, and technological choices interact, generating ripple effects across the supply chain. They support the development of modular, adaptive strategies, where trade-offs can be identified, tested, and objectively evaluated, reducing reliance on intuition or ad hoc decisions. Top managers can simultaneously compare multiple alternatives, formalize decision rules, and select the path that balances efficiency, flexibility, and risk mitigation.8 In doing so, digital twins transform agility from a reactive trait into a core strategic capability. This capability converts uncertainty into opportunity, streamlines flows, fosters innovation, and equips the organization to navigate volatile environments, all while maintaining the robustness, consistency, and reliability of operations across the supply chain.

It is no exaggeration to claim that digital twins have become a cornerstone of strategic thinking, even though they are still often dismissed as mere operational simulation tools. Their real power lies in anticipating not only external disruptions but also the complex, sometimes risky interactions between supply chain nodes—interactions often invisible to traditional approaches. By visualizing interdependencies and flows in real time, executives can test high-impact configurations, whether reorganizing a distribution network, reallocating production capacities, or integrating emerging technologies such as IoT and AI—long before implementation. Digital twins foster a shared language based on real-time data, forming the backbone of an organizational learning platform.9 This virtual space enables scenario experimentation, assessment of consequences, and continuous strategy refinement. By converting operational complexity into actionable insight, digital twins transform the supply chain into a “proactive strategic laboratory.” Leaders can make informed decisions, anticipate challenges, and explore alternatives with confidence, creating an environment where resilience and agility are not just reactive traits, but measurable outcomes that strengthen both competitive positioning and long-term operational robustness.

Maximizing Digital Twin Value

With this in mind, what managerial recommendations emerge? To fully capitalize on the potential of digital twins, executives must embed them strategically at the core of supply chain governance, moving well beyond the temptation to treat them as mere technological tools. Establishing dedicated, cross-functional teams that combine supply chain expertise, data science, and strategic decision-making capability is critical for developing, managing, and analyzing simulations. Such teams ensure data accuracy and timeliness, maintain consistency across internal and partner operations, and translate simulation outcomes into actionable decisions and concrete plans. Academic research highlights that successful adoption requires a structured application framework, mapping multiple layers, stakeholder-technology dependencies, and operational dimensions to guide early-phase implementation.10 Structured governance enables rapid identification of critical points within the supply chain, allows scenario testing and contingency planning before actual implementation, and reduces exposure to unforeseen events. The objective is a repeatable, disciplined decision-making process aligned with strategic goals, where every choice is grounded in reliable projections. Full integration of digital twins demands an organization capable of converting virtual insights into measurable operational action while simultaneously enhancing agility and resilience in a VUCA environment—a transformation requiring genuine commitment from the highest levels of leadership.

The successful adoption of digital twins relies on a sequential implementation model that combines experimentation, continuous learning, and risk mitigation. Leaders should begin with the most critical processes—those whose disruption would have the greatest impact on performance and business continuity—to capture measurable benefits and apply lessons learned before expanding digital twin usage across the entire supply chain. This phased approach, supported by research on digital twin implementation,11 helps identify key vulnerabilities and generate the most relevant scenarios for strategic planning. Dedicated teams, trained to analyze and evaluate simulations, can draw actionable conclusions even when results expose flaws or points of tension. Investment in robust data collection and processing systems is essential to ensure that simulation outputs are correctly interpreted and translated into effective operational and strategic decisions. By progressing step by step, organizations create a secure environment for experimentation, enabling proactive adjustments in response to disruptions. Over time, this methodology not only strengthens resilience but also builds a culture of anticipatory decision-making, equipping supply chain members with the capability to respond dynamically and strategically to challenges while maintaining operational stability and continuity.

As demonstrated, digital twins provide a powerful framework for reconciling resilience and agility by linking strategic supply chain decisions with dynamic simulations.12 To unlock their full potential, executives must first map critical vulnerabilities and develop detailed contingency plans tailored to each scenario. Investment priorities should target levers with the greatest strategic impact: diversification of key suppliers, flexible adjustment of production capacities, optimization of logistics flows, and automation of high-value processes. Real-time dashboards enable continuous performance monitoring and immediate responses to deviations or incidents. Beyond operational efficiency, simulations serve as a testbed for innovation: experimenting with new organizational configurations, anticipating the effects of emerging AI-driven technologies, exploring alternative distribution models, and forecasting the often-unexpected consequences of complex decisions before implementation. When systematically applied, these practices transform supply chains into anticipatory, adaptive networks capable of navigating volatility with confidence. Leaders who fail to integrate such capabilities risk leaving their organizations exposed to economic, climatic, and geopolitical shocks—risks that are likely to intensify in the coming years. Digital twins are no longer optional; they are essential for building truly resilient and agile supply chains.

About the Author

Gilles Paché is Professor of Marketing and Supply Chain Management at Aix-Marseille University, France, and a member of the CERGAM Lab (Centre d’Etudes et de Recherche en Gestion d’Aix-Marseille). His research focuses on logistics strategy and distribution channel management. On these topics, he has authored over 700 scholarly publications, including articles, book chapters, and conference papers, as well as 24 academic books, several of which are considered key references in the field of business logistics.

References:

1. Resman, M., Herakovič, N., and Debevec, M. (2025). “Integrating digital twin technology to achieve higher operational efficiency and sustainability in manufacturing systems.” Systems, Vol. 13, No. 3, Article 180.

2. Roman, E.-A., Stere, A.-S., Roșca, E., Radu, A.-V., Codroiu, D.,

and Anamaria, I. (2025). “State of the art of digital twins in improving supply chain resilience.” Logistics, Vol. 9, No. 1, Article 22.

7. Maheshwari, P., Kamble, S., Belhadi, A., Venkatesh, M., and Abedin, M.-Z. (2023). “Digital twin-driven real-time planning, monitoring, and controlling in food supply chains.” Technological Forecasting & Social Change, Vol. 195, Article 122799.

8. Hossain, M.-I., Talapatra, S., Saha, P., and Belal, H.-M. (2025). “From theory to practice: Leveraging digital twin technologies and supply chain disruption mitigation strategies for enhanced supply chain resilience with strategic fit in focus.” Global Journal of Flexible Systems Management, Vol. 26, No. 1, pp. 87-109.

9. Attaran, M., and Celik, B.-G. (2023). “Digital twin: Benefits, use cases, challenges, and opportunities.” Decision Analytics Journal, Vol. 6, Article 100165.

10. Freese, F., and Ludwig, A. (2025). “A conceptual framework for supply chain digital twins–Development and evaluation.” International Journal of Logistics Research & Applications, Vol. 28, No. 6, pp. 676-98.