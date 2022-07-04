American folk-rock group The Lumineers is one of the major groups that revived indie-folk/Americana genres during the 2000s. It was formed in 2005 by lead vocalist guitarist Wesley Schultz and drummer-percussionist Jeremiah Fraites and later joined by Neyla Pekarek (vocals and cello), who remained in the group until 2018. The Lumineers grew in popularity in the 2010s and has since gained a huge fanbase. If you’re excited to see their concerts, you can get The Lumineers concert tickets to enjoy their live performances soon.

How To Buy The Lumineers Concert Tickets

The duo drew its influences from Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen. They are known for their dynamic live concerts and numerous global hits like “Stubborn Love,” “Ho Hey,” “Angela,” “Ophelia,” and “Cleopatra. The Lumineers have grown into one of the biggest touring groups in the US, as well as other countries. Therefore, scoring The Lumineers concert tickets can sometimes be a challenge if you’re not quick enough.

Luckily, fans can resort to a number of trustworthy websites online that provide a range of tickets to see the shows. You can search for “The Lumineers tickets” on the web to find an array of ticket selling sites from where you can purchase your tickets. Besides that, you can also do it the traditional way by heading to the box office or getting it from the venue or artist’s official website.

The Lumineers have four studio albums, seven extended plays, 19 music videos, 19 singles, and five promotional singles. The group’s self-recorded EP in 2011 and relentless tours brought Dualtone Records to attention, with which they signed a record deal in 2012. They collaborated with American record producer Ryan Hadlock and released their debut studio album, The Lumineers, in 2012. It peaked at No.2 on the US Billboard 200, No.10 on the Canadian, Australian, and UK charts, and received RIAA and MC (Music Canada) platinum certification.

The Lumineers have performed three successful world tours and are currently on the fourth- Brightside World Tour, which will conclude in Grand Rapids on September 6, 2022. The tour will have supporting acts like James Bay, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez, and CAAMP, so fans are in for a sweet treat if they sign up for a show. Those anticipating seeing these events can now get their hands on The Lumineers concert tickets. So, hurry up and grab the best seats!

Besides performing their own tours, The Lumineers have entertained crowds at various festivals, such as Cruilla Festival, Sziget Festival, Woodstock, Tinderbox, Hangout Fest, Life is Beautiful Festival, and more. Unlike most indie bands that perform serious concerts, The Lumineers’ shows are known to be highly energetic, fun, and entertaining. If you’re up for a party-like experience while seeing your favorite duo perform live on stage, be sure to get your pair of The Lumineers concert tickets before they sell out.

Get your tickets during a presale if you want to book them in advance and avoid the rush during a general sale. You can join a fan club, become a customer of specific credit cards like O2 and Amex, or subscribe to a newsletter to get the presale code and access the presale tickets. Fans can score cheap tickets anytime during an ongoing sale if they keep an eye on special discounts and offers that the official websites provide as a thank you to loyal fans.

Where are The Lumineers performing this tour?

The duo is scheduled to perform in venues such as Raymond James Stadium- Tampa, FL; Memphis Grounds- Memphis, TN; Daily’s Place Amphitheater- Jacksonville, FL; Budweiser Stage- Toronto, ON; and Forest Hills Stadium- Forest Hills, NY. The tour will hit North America and Europe, and fans are beyond excited to see live shows near them! You can check The Lumineers’ schedule to find all details regarding the tour and book tickets for the events closest to you.

How Much are The Lumineers Tickets?

While buying tickets to see The Lumineers, remember that the venue capacity, seat preference, city, and ticket demand vs. supply will factor into the prices. On average, the tickets cost $200 per piece. The most you can expect to pay is around $7000, often for front-row seats. And if you’re looking for cheap The Lumineers concert tickets, you might find them for as low as $13 apiece. Since ticket prices vary depending on many factors, you should keep track of the latest prices to prepare your budget accordingly. Don’t delay booking one too long as their concerts are some of the most happening and awaited events this year.