Step-by-step Sequence of Actions

How to open an online casino? First, create a detailed business plan with a list of all costs, a marketing strategy, and estimated profits. The next step is to register a legal entity and obtain a license. Some EU countries and offshore countries license the gambling business:

1. Website launch

Having received the status of a legal entity, you can open a corporate bank account, buy a website in the .net or .som zone, register hosting and domain, and order or purchase software. This is the biggest expense when opening an online casino, regardless of who you order the software from.

The highest cost is for software from premium developers – the initial investment can reach a million dollars. You will still need several hundred dollars if you choose more modest developers. Even budget software will cost several thousand dollars but will not bring profit. In addition, cooperation with well-known developers provides additional benefits: protection from hacking and overloads in exchange for a 20% royalty.

2. Setting up Payment

Next, you must set up payment mechanisms, mainly bank credit cards. You will also need accounts in Internet payment systems. A competent marketing strategy is required, including advertising in gaming magazines, on television and radio, and creating a network of referrals by placing banners of other webmasters. We should also remember to develop an internal loyalty policy.

There is no way to create an online casino without investments. In addition to the website and software costs, you will need ongoing expenses: payment for domain and hosting, salaries of financial advisors, advertising strategy developers and employees who will be in touch with clients around the clock.

3. Profitability

Despite the large initial investment, an online casino can pay for itself in a year or a half if the site is properly promoted. However, advertising gambling establishments is expensive since the owners of advertising platforms understand that they are dealing with a profitable business, so they set prices accordingly.

It is also necessary to consider that the payback period is significantly reduced if the resource has a large selection of games and minimum bets are allowed.

4. Customer Support

This is also one of the important parts of an online casino; customer loyalty and the ability to retain him depend on it. Often, the usual FAQ section is not enough, and it is important that the client can always contact the support service in an accessible and convenient way. Therefore, the client support team must be professional, and if the service will offer services on the international market, it must be fluent in languages.

To minimise costs and time when opening an online casino, they can offer a ready-made turnkey solution: a full-fledged online casino with a working license and proven marketing plans.

Conclusion

If you are seriously considering opening a casino, start with the above steps and follow a considered plan. Even if it seems that other gambling clubs have already used all sorts of ways of promotion, do not put your hands down. History shows that new casinos start from scratch and rise to the top.

