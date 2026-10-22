In the second part of their article on moral trust, Simon Dolan and Joy Albrecht explore why some leaders inspire extraordinary loyalty while others merely secure cooperation, arguing that the difference lies in moral trust, the confidence that leaders will act with integrity, fairness, and responsibility, especially when confronted with difficult decisions.

On Leadership, Followership, and Trust

Leadership is built on trust. Yet not all trust is the same. Followers may trust a leader’s competence, admire their intelligence, or respect their experience. They may believe that the leader can make sound decisions and deliver results. However, these qualities alone do not explain why some leaders inspire extraordinary commitment while others merely secure compliance.

The difference lies in moral trust. Moral trust exists when followers believe that a leader’s decisions and actions are guided not only by competence and self-interest but also by deeply held ethical principles. It reflects confidence in a leader’s character, intentions, and commitment to the well-being of others. Moral trust asks a deeper question than conventional trust. It asks not simply whether a leader is capable, but whether that leader can be trusted to do what is right, especially when doing so becomes difficult.

Conventional trust answers the question: “Can I depend on this leader?”

Moral trust answers a deeper question: “Can I entrust my future, my dignity, and my well-being to this leader?”

This distinction changes everything. Competence may earn respect. Effectiveness may encourage cooperation. Authority may secure compliance. But only moral trust inspires commitment. People willingly devote their energy, creativity, and loyalty to leaders whose character they trust as much as their competence. Moral trust therefore represents one of leadership’s most valuable assets because it transforms leadership from a position of authority into a relationship grounded in credibility, legitimacy, and voluntary commitment.

The Three Pillars of Moral Trust

Moral trust does not emerge spontaneously. It rests upon three foundational pillars: Integrity, Fairness, and Responsibility.

Integrity: The Credibility Pillar – Integrity is the alignment between values, words, and actions. Leaders demonstrate integrity when they do what they say they will do, even when doing so is inconvenient or costly. Followers quickly detect inconsistencies between rhetoric and behavior.

Integrity answers the question: “Can I believe this leader?”

Fairness: The Justice Pillar – Fairness concerns how decisions are made and how people are treated. Individuals are often willing to accept unfavorable outcomes if they perceive that the process is fair. Fairness creates legitimacy. It signals respect for human dignity and reinforces perceptions of organizational justice.

Fairness answers the question: “Will this leader treat people equitably and respectfully?”

Responsibility: The Stewardship Pillar – Responsibility extends leadership beyond personal interests. Responsible leaders recognize that their decisions affect employees, customers, communities, and society. Responsibility transforms leadership from a position of authority into a commitment to stewardship.

It answers the question: “Will this leader act in the best interests of others?”

Moral Trust Through the Lens of Followership

One of the central premises of our recent book Followership-Based Leadership is that leadership cannot exist without followers2. While organizations often focus their attention on leaders, it is followers who ultimately determine whether leadership is accepted, supported, and sustained. Leadership is therefore not simply a function of authority or position; it is fundamentally a relational process grounded in legitimacy. Furthermore, for organizations and institutions to be successful, even the best leaders often engage in roles where they must become followers. As a result, learning how to be an effective follower, for many individuals, is just as important as learning how to be an effective leader.

The Importance of Trust

Authority can be assigned. Titles can be awarded. Power can be imposed. But trust cannot; trust is always voluntary.

Unlike formal authority, moral trust cannot be demanded, purchased, legislated, or delegated; it must be earned.

This principle becomes even more important when considering moral trust. Unlike formal authority, moral trust cannot be demanded, purchased, legislated, or delegated. It must be earned through consistent behavior over time. Followers continuously evaluate whether leaders deserve their confidence, loyalty, and commitment. In doing so, they make judgments regarding not only a leader’s competence, but also the leader’s character.

This distinction is critical. Followers may respect a leader’s expertise, admire their intelligence, or acknowledge their strategic capabilities. However, these qualities alone do not guarantee moral trust. Followers also ask deeper questions:

Does this leader genuinely care about people?

Can this leader be trusted to act fairly when difficult choices arise?

Will this leader remain faithful to stated values under pressure?

Is this leader willing to sacrifice personal advantage for the greater good?

Can I confidently place my trust in this person’s judgment and intentions?

These questions reflect the moral dimension of followership. They move beyond performance and enter the realm of character. Followers are constantly observing leaders, often more closely than leaders realize. They pay attention to how leaders behave during routine interactions, but they pay even greater attention during moments of challenge and uncertainty. They notice whether leaders honor commitments when circumstances become inconvenient. They observe how leaders treat employees whose opinions differ from their own. They evaluate whether leaders apply organizational values consistently or selectively. They listen carefully to what leaders say, but they place even greater weight on what leaders do.

In many respects, followers serve as the ultimate auditors of leadership integrity. This process of evaluation occurs continuously. Every decision, conversation, action, and omission contributes to a growing perception of whether a leader deserves moral trust. Unlike financial capital, which can sometimes be accumulated rapidly, moral trust develops gradually through repeated demonstrations of integrity, fairness, and responsibility.

The importance of this dynamic becomes especially evident during periods of uncertainty. Moments of uncertainty often become moments of moral testing. During stable periods, it is relatively easy for leaders to appear ethical and trustworthy. Values statements can be displayed prominently, commitments can be made confidently and promises can be articulated eloquently. The true test, however, emerges when leaders face competing interests, resource constraints, external pressures, and difficult trade-offs.

Crises reveal character

Organizational restructuring, layoffs, ethical dilemmas, financial pressures, public controversies, conflicts of interest, and strategic failures all create situations in which leaders must make difficult choices. These are precisely the moments when followers pay the closest attention.

In the 2000s, Dolan et al. published an article entitled “Downsizing without downgrading: Learning how firms manage their survivors”.3 One of the key contributions of the paper was its challenge to the assumption that downsizing automatically improves organizational performance. The article demonstrated that the success of downsizing depends less on the reduction itself and more on how leaders manage and interact with those who remain at the company after the layoffs. The paper highlighted several factors:

Trust during organizational change.

Fairness and procedural justice.

Communication and transparency.

Employee well-being.

Leadership responsibility during difficult transitions.

The long-term effects of organizational decisions on commitment and performance.

In retrospect, the article can be viewed as an early precursor to many of the ideas that were also proposed in our book on breaking the code of trust (Dolan and Brykman, 2025), where issues such as well-being, resilience, and communities of commitment are discussed.4 The central message in the article, though, is that organizations can downsize without “downgrading” the morale, dignity, and commitment of those who remain, provided leaders manage the process ethically and strategically.

In these moments, moral trust is either strengthened or weakened. A leader who behaves ethically during favorable circumstances may earn respect. A leader who behaves ethically when facing adversity earns moral trust.

Paradoxically, moral trust is often built less through success than through adversity. Success tends to showcase competence; adversity reveals character. Followers rarely remember the details of quarterly results, market expansions, or strategic victories. What they remember are the moments when leadership values were tested. For example:

Employees remember how they were treated during difficult transitions.

They remember whether leaders communicated honestly during uncertainty.

They remember whether promises were honored when circumstances became challenging.

They remember whether leaders demonstrated courage when ethical principles were at stake.

These memories shape long-term perceptions of moral trust. Research on trust and organizational behavior consistently suggests that perceptions of justice, fairness, authenticity, and ethical conduct exert a profound influence on employee commitment. Individuals are more willing to support leaders whom they perceive as morally trustworthy because such leaders reduce uncertainty and create psychological safety. Followers feel confident that their interests will be considered, their dignity respected, and their contributions valued5.

This confidence generates an important outcome: voluntary commitment. Compliance can be achieved through authority. Cooperation can be encouraged through incentives. Commitment emerges through trust.

And moral trust represents the highest form of that commitment because it creates an emotional and ethical bond between leaders and followers. Employees become willing to invest discretionary effort, support organizational goals, and remain loyal during challenging periods because they believe that their leaders are worthy of that trust.

In this sense, moral trust becomes a source of social capital. It strengthens relationships, enhances collaboration, reduces cynicism, and increases resilience. Organizations characterized by high levels of moral trust are better able to navigate uncertainty because employees are more willing to work together, support change, and contribute to collective success.

Ultimately, Followership-Based Leadership reminds us that leadership legitimacy is never permanently secured. It must be continually renewed through actions that demonstrate integrity, fairness, and responsibility. Followers are not passive recipients of leadership. They are active judges of its moral credibility.

The most successful leaders understand this reality. They recognize that people may follow authority for a period, but they devote themselves to leaders whom they trust morally. Such leaders earn more than compliance. They earn commitment. And commitment remains the strongest foundation upon which sustainable leadership can be built.

About the Authors

Simon L. Dolan is the Honorary President of the Global Future of Work Foundation and formerly the Future of Work Chair at ESADE Business School. Simon is the creator of the Managing by Values, Leading by Values, and Coaching by Values concept, methodology, and tools, and the co-creator of the Triaxial Model of Values. He has authored more than 95 books and over 200 scholarly articles published in scientific and professional journals. Simon is an internationally recognized expert on leadership, values, trust, stress and resilience, and the future of work. More information can be found on his websites at: www.simondolan.com and www.learningaboutvalues.com

Joy J. Albrecht is a researcher at Utah State University. Her work examines how influential leaders throughout history have used clothing, appearance, and social interaction to communicate status, shape identity, and inspire others. Joy graduated from Bridgerland Technical College’s Fashion Merchandising and Development program, where she earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, launched her own fashion collection, and was named the Platinum Graduate of her class. She can be reached at [email protected]

References

The Architecture of Followership-Based Leadership, www.myeducator.com 1. Article inspired by Chapter 13 in a forthcoming book: Dolan S.L. (2026)

2. Dolan (2026) Op.Cit.

International Journal of Manpower, 21(1), 34-46. 3. Dolan, S. L., Belout, A., & Balkin, D. B. (2000). “Downsizing without downgrading: Learning how firms manage their survivors”., 21(1), 34-46. https://doi.org/10.1108/01437720010319444

Cracking the trust code: Unraveling the art and science of building trust. Amazon. Available at: 4. Dolan, S. L., & Brykman, K. (2025).. Amazon. Available at: https://www.amazon.com/CRACKING-TRUST-CODE-Unraveling-Building-ebook/dp/B0FVMTLYR6