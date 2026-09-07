By Alexey Spas

AI can accelerate decision-making, but without clear ownership, governance, and decision context, that speed creates decision debt, making AI harder to scale.

By now, the tech industry has seen its fair share of hidden costs from AI adoption. Infrastructure tax, soaring compute costs, talent bottlenecks, and other familiar AI gotchas have been well-documented and discussed at length. But there’s one that often flies under the radar: decision debt.

Unlike infrastructure or compute costs, decision debt doesn’t show up on a balance sheet. It piles up dormant as organizations gain momentum with their AI build-outs at the cost of lost context. Left unchecked, decision debt can become one of the most damaging AI liabilities with the potential to wreak greater havoc than the costs we’ve all grown to account for.

How AI is creating a decision debt

At its core, decision debt is the accumulated cost of supercharging operational decision-making with AI without leaving a clear record of what was decided, why it was decided, and what assumptions the decision builds on. Decision debt is the natural fallout when prompts change business behavior faster than the teams can think through the decisions that follow.

The problem is that artificial intelligence ramps up their speed, volume, and reach to an unprecedented level, while the underlying processes around those decisions remain unchanged.

Unclear ownership and decision rights

AI projects are cross-functional by their nature, and so are the teams behind them. Product may own the use case, engineering handles the implementation, data gets the model, while legal wrestles with the risks. But who owns the outcome and gets the final say?

If there are no defined ownership and decision rights in place, decisions can ping-pong between the teams or go through excessive approval rounds. Every “let’s circle back” snowballs into a growing backlog of decisions that teams have to revisit, re-argue, or work backward from — often when the cost of doing so is at the highest.

Governance that starts too late

The trouble begins when AI moves faster than the rules around it. Teams start building and deploying before agreeing on risk thresholds, approval requirements, escalation paths, documentation standards, or which decisions AI can make autonomously. Without an AI governance framework established early, those choices get made implicitly: one prompt, workflow, or release at a time.

When governance catches up later, teams have to backtrack: reconstruct why earlier decisions were allowed, retrofit controls into existing workflows, and reopen choices that should have been settled before deployment. Every policy added after the fact compounds the decision debt, making the system harder to explain, govern, and change as AI adoption scales.

AI implementation choices without a clear rationale

AI initiatives are shaped by dozens of choices long before anything reaches production. A model gets selected, a vendor approved, an autonomy level set, a risk control added, or a use case cleared for AI, yet the reasoning, alternatives, and assumptions behind those choices are not always captured with the same rigor.

When those choices are made without capturing the rationale behind them, teams may know what was decided but lose sight of why: why one model or vendor was chosen over the other, why AI was allowed to execute an action, or why AI was considered a fit solution for the use case in the first place. When doing the sleuthing, teams often need to decipher the reasoning from notes, documents, or system logs. Instead of drawing on an existing decision trail, they spend time recreating one. And just like that, the trapdoor of decision debt goes deeper.

The impact of delaying hard calls on business performance

Another less-known fact about decision debt is that it builds interest. The longer it sits in disguise, the more expensive it becomes. Even more dangerous is that it accumulates across the entire organization — first getting in the way of daily operations, then creating organizational friction, and ultimately hampering the bigger AI scale-up.

Operational impact

Decision latency. As decisions become harder to trace and ownership gets blurry, approvals, context, and conflict resolution turn from routine into delivery chokepoints. AI may streamline individual tasks, but even with faster-than-ever execution, teams spend more time on forensics. The longer it takes to make and implement a decision, the worse the decision latency is.

As decisions become harder to trace and ownership gets blurry, approvals, context, and conflict resolution turn from routine into delivery chokepoints. AI may streamline individual tasks, but even with faster-than-ever execution, teams spend more time on forensics. The longer it takes to make and implement a decision, the worse the decision latency is. Delayed AI rollouts. Along with being one of the root causes of decision debt, patchwork governance also paralyzes downstream decisions. No centralized record of governance decisions means that teams operate with a different idea of acceptable risks and have to double-check every data point. Those case-by-case reviews slow down implementation even when the underlying technology is ready to move forward.

Along with being one of the root causes of decision debt, patchwork governance also paralyzes downstream decisions. No centralized record of governance decisions means that teams operate with a different idea of acceptable risks and have to double-check every data point. Those case-by-case reviews slow down implementation even when the underlying technology is ready to move forward. Inconsistent execution. AI is inherently probabilistic, but without a reliable trace of past decisions and their reasoning, organizations risk making their own decision-making just as unpredictable. When one team puts an AI use case in production that another rejects, this results in operational rework, such as revisiting requirements, re-running validation, or reworking integration. At scale, these discrepancies grow into execution delays and duplicated effort.

Organizational impact

Knowledge fragmentation. When context behind AI projects is spread across people and systems, there is no single source of truth to work from. Every time someone needs intel, they have to go digging for the backstory, often relying on tribal knowledge. Over time, this erodes institutional memory: the organization has the decisions, but the reasoning behind them is lost. This makes organizational knowledge harder to transfer and ultimately ramps up the cost of onboarding, handoffs, and cross-functional collaboration.

When context behind AI projects is spread across people and systems, there is no single source of truth to work from. Every time someone needs intel, they have to go digging for the backstory, often relying on tribal knowledge. Over time, this erodes institutional memory: the organization has the decisions, but the reasoning behind them is lost. This makes organizational knowledge harder to transfer and ultimately ramps up the cost of onboarding, handoffs, and cross-functional collaboration. Loss of trust. When the rationale behind AI-related decisions is black-box, confidence in both the technology and the processes around it starts to dim. Knowing the great lengths they have to go just to rationalize a decision, employees may begin to question whether the AI system is worth the trouble at all or is just another hoop to jump through. Reciprocally, leaders become more cautious about expanding its use.

When the rationale behind AI-related decisions is black-box, confidence in both the technology and the processes around it starts to dim. Knowing the great lengths they have to go just to rationalize a decision, employees may begin to question whether the AI system is worth the trouble at all or is just another hoop to jump through. Reciprocally, leaders become more cautious about expanding its use. Cross-functional back-and-forth. Decision debt also makes the exchange between the departments more expensive. When there is little context, one needs more than getting the right people in a room, because teams first need to restore the rationale behind the original decision. As a result, even minor disagreements consume disproportionate time and resources of multiple teams.

Strategic impact

Lower AI adoption. As the drag grows, teams put a ceiling on AI projects by limiting them to low-risk use cases where the consequences are potentially easier to contain. While low-stakes, horizontal AI adoptions aren’t inherently bad, overreliance on them leads to diffused, scattered benefits that don’t move the needle on the bottom line.

As the drag grows, teams put a ceiling on AI projects by limiting them to low-risk use cases where the consequences are potentially easier to contain. While low-stakes, horizontal AI adoptions aren’t inherently bad, overreliance on them leads to diffused, scattered benefits that don’t move the needle on the bottom line. Slower AI scaling. When every new AI initiative inherits the organization’s existing decision debt, it may create strategic paralysis at the portfolio level. Leaders lack the tried-and-true models they can use to compare projects, validate their what-ifs, and select the approaches worth replicating. In this scenario, successful use cases became confined to their original teams and business units, while new expansion gets mired in exceptions.

A practical framework for eliminating decision debt

AI accountability should not be concentrated in a single person’s hands and requires a layered accountability approach that spans business, technical, risk, and compliance functions.

Getting rid of decision debt doesn’t mean organizations sidestep their AI initiatives in some way. It’s more about putting up the operating infrastructure that would allow the company to leapfrog without losing accountability, context, or control down the way. Drawing on our experience delivering enterprise AI solutions, we use five building blocks to set the governance and operational discipline in place and follow a sustainable AI scaling path.

Assigning clear ownership for AI

According to McKinsey, organizations with explicit ownership and decision rights for responsible AI demonstrate the highest average maturity levels. But while establishing explicit ownership is typically associated with ethics teams and governance-specific stakeholders, it doesn’t mean a company has to add a new layer of management or fork out for a new department.

Existing business, technical, risk, and compliance teams can take on AI-related responsibilities as long as decision rights are clearly defined. The main thing to remember here is that AI accountability should not be concentrated in a single person’s hands and requires a layered accountability approach that spans business, technical, risk, and compliance functions.

An AI adoption workshop can help set the ownership boundaries early. Among other things, it aligns key stakeholders on who owns which decisions, where approval is required, and how disagreements or high-risk cases should be escalated before getting the project underway.

Layer AI governance into the operating model

Overly complex governance setups that exist outside of daily processes and act as the last checkpoint can hinder compliance without improving decision quality. Conversely, when governance is anchored within day-to-day workflows and decision-making processes, teams can apply consistent controls without turning every AI project into an approval sidequest.

A federated model is one way of bringing AI governance into the operating reality. Under this model, a central risk or compliance core sets the non-negotiable enterprise guardrails and cascades them across the organization. Individual business units then apply those guardrails to their unique use cases to determine the approvals, controls, and oversight to fit the case at hand.

The goal is to make AI governance a repeatable engine for how AI is built and operated within the company, rather than turning it into a standalone exercise teams have to reinvent for every project.

Define where humans stay in the loop

Instead of leaving the level of AI autonomy to individual teams or ad hoc decisions, organizations can establish formal autonomy tiers and skip the guesswork that turns into deferred decisions. Each tier (automation, conditional review, or strict oversight) should define the level of AI autonomy and the corresponding human involvement.

To make sure those tiers exist outside the policy document, organizations should assign each use case a tier based on its risk, embed tier definitions into development workflows, give reviewers clear rules for intervention, and revisit the tier as the AI system and its context change over time.

Connect data and decision context

Create a centralized, end-to-end repository for key AI decisions to keep the rationale and context behind them transparent, auditable, and reusable. The decision trail of every AI decision is unique, but make sure that the standard for documenting it is consistent and includes recurring data points relevant for the majority of your AI initiatives. This can include the data used, assumptions made, alternatives considered, AI outputs, and how the final decision was reached, including who made it.

A structured and easily accessible repository also means that every team member or auditor can trace the decision back to its source without digging through multiple systems.

Monitor decisions continuously

Decision quality is a moving target, which makes a feedback loop so pivotal. The data can change, user behavior can evolve, business requirements can shift, and the AI itself can degrade or drift. That’s why teams should keep tabs on the key indicators and trigger reviews when those indicators cross the predefined thresholds. The latter can be based on the model accuracy rate, escalation rate, regulatory changes, or shifts in business outcomes.

Continuous monitoring reveals looming decision debt long before it reaches a tipping point and allows teams to troubleshoot it when it’s still relatively cheap to fix.

Conclusion

AI can dramatically accelerate how organizations build, deploy, and scale new capabilities. But when implementation moves faster than the structures for recording rationale, assigning responsibility, and governing critical choices, that speed creates a liability of its own.

Decision debt doesn’t pile up simply because of AI implementation. It accumulates because teams advance AI faster than they scale the ownership, governance, artifacts, and feedback loops necessary for sustainable decision-making.

On a brighter side, decision debt is a preventable setback. Organizations can nip it in the bud by giving decision-making infrastructure the same priority as the AI operating model. Clear decision rights, embedded governance, pronounced human oversight, and continuous monitoring allow teams to devise a repeatable framework for making, revisiting, and scaling AI-related decisions.

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