The tectonic plates of the CPQ world are shifting. Salesforce’s decision to officially move its legacy CPQ into End-of-Sale (EOS) reflects a pivot that captured the attention of sales, RevOps leaders, and industry analysts alike. Though still supported for existing customers, the absence of new licenses, features, or roadmap commitments paints a telling picture: Salesforce CPQ is over and will not meet enterprise sales teams’ needs in a fast-changing market.

Strategic Disruption: Why Salesforce CPQ Users Are Not Standing Still

No new features, dwindling partner engagement, and an ecosystem losing momentum—Salesforce CPQ’s freeze on innovation effectively turns it into a liability. Each quarter of inaction compounds maintenance costs, delays in support, and rising technical debt.

Plus, Salesforce’s “replacement,” Revenue Cloud (RC), while promising in concept, is far from a seamless upgrade. Yes, it integrates CPQ, CLM, billing, AI, and composable architecture, but there’s no automatic transition, and no plug-and-play roadmap. Instead, organizations face costly implementations, uncertain pricing, and a partner ecosystem that’s still evolving.

Given this landscape, forward-thinking enterprises cannot stand still. They are taking strategic steps now, embracing the latest advances in revenue operations.

An Ecosystem in Flux: Market Trends and Vendor Movement

The CPQ market as a whole is redefining itself around unified revenue execution platforms: no-code configuration, API-first composability, AI-driven pricing, integrated billing, and revenue recognition. Traditional CPQs, particularly static tools like Salesforce’s legacy offering, are becoming antiquated.

Various competitors are positioning themselves to meet the evolving needs of enterprises. For instance, Conga offers deep contract lifecycle and document automation; Subskribe emphasizes AI-native flexibility and API-first architecture for subscription businesses; and DealHub offers unified CPQ, CLM, DealRoom, eSign, and Billing. DealHub embeds AI into core revenue workflows such as quoting, pricing, and approvals, so teams benefit from guided recommendations and automation as part of daily execution.

DealHub’s Momentum: An Agile, Trusted Enterprise Alternative

One important signal of market leadership isn’t market share, but the movement of customers. A growing number of Salesforce CPQ users are frustrated by the platform’s complexity, slow implementations, and lack of flexibility, and are not convinced that Revenue Cloud is a reliable alternative.

“I’ve literally never come across anyone who was thrilled with their experience using SF CPQ…Not to mention the uncertainty with what happens to CPQ when (if?) revenue lifecycle management/cloud rolls out,” said one RevOps professional on Reddit, adding that instead, “I’ve been pleasantly surprised with DealHub when I’ve had the chance to use it, and it looks like they are starting to break through more.”

Mirroring this sentiment, organizations have been migrating to DealHub.

Asure Software, a leader in Human Capital Management software, suffered from inconsistent quotes, missed upsell opportunities, and ongoing revenue leakage on Salesforce CPQ, prompting a migration to DealHub. “After spending $750K and two years failing to connect Salesforce CPQ, Conga, and DocuSign, we switched to DealHub…and we went live in 6 weeks,” said Bruce Harris, Director of IT and Enterprise Business Applications. “This was a true GTM transformation for us…DealHub reduced ramp time by 85%, [and] reps are fully quoting in weeks, not months.”

Because DealHub’s architecture is adaptable, teams not only go live in weeks, but also accelerate GTM motions so that new SKUs, bundles, and pricing models can be deployed at the pace of the business, not IT releases. Unlike Salesforce CPQ’s admin-heavy model, DealHub enables RevOps teams to govern schema and pricing changes without relying on developers.

Reflecting an even wider scale of success stories on DealHub, the platform was once again named the #1-rated CPQ and a High Performer in contract management, proposal software, sales engagement, and document generation by verified user reviews on G2.

These migrations and accolades underscore a fundamental truth: sales organizations are no longer shopping for tools. They are choosing a new strategy.

Why They Are Leaving: The Three Market Shifts Driving the CPQ Evolution

This abandonment of legacy platforms is happening for a reason. The entire CPQ market is at a critical inflection point. Legacy tools, once the engines of pricing and packaging, have become revenue bottlenecks. Their rigid, code-heavy architecture, built for a world of static products, now actively prevents companies from executing modern GTM strategies, creating a drag on deal velocity and a direct threat to their ability to compete.

This shift is driven by three undeniable business imperatives:

The Mandate for GTM Agility. Businesses now demand a CPQ that is a GTM accelerator , empowering operations teams to make changes in hours, not sprints. The Shift to Lifecycle Revenue. The market has moved from selling static products to managing dynamic commercial relationships. Legacy CPQ, designed for a one-time “quote,” breaks the revenue lifecycle. The Rise of the Orchestrated Tech Stack. The rise of AI means that feeding agents with data from a fragmented foundation doesn’t create intelligence; it just accelerates mistakes at machine speed.

The Turning Point: Choosing a Proven Path Forward

Salesforce CPQ’s end-of-sale marks more than the end for one product; it signals a market in transformation. For leaders unwilling to bet on the promises of an, the choice is clear. They are prioritizing platforms that are agile, orchestrated, and live on the front lines of tomorrow’s revenue architecture.

DealHub, with its fast time-to-value, no-code agility, and integration-ready design, has emerged as the only reliable and proven alternative for Salesforce CPQ customers at this crossroads, offering confidence and a clear path forward.