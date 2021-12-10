The Fundamentals of a Successful Casino Affiliate Website

Setting up a casino affiliate website is often extremely difficult. There are a lot of things that you need to understand before you can set one up at a more professional level.

We’ve put together a list of the most important things you need to understand when setting up your site.

Choose the targeted country wisely

This is something that needs to be looked at very closely. When you choose your country, it’s not always a sensible idea to focus on one of the bigger countries on the market.

This is because there can be hidden value in some of the smaller countries found.

The reason behind this, is that smaller countries often don’t have as many people creating affiliate sites. It means that while the market might not be as lucrative, you will be able to secure a larger portion of it.

This, in turn, will allow you to get more traffic, even though the market itself is smaller.

Good markets for casino affiliates at the moment are for example:

India

New Zealand

Sweden

Finland

Denmark

If you want to see results, try those instead of going into the UK market trying to target “best online casinos”.

Understand how your niche Impacts your Budget

Your niche can have a big impact on the size of your budget.

When you choose your niche, you must understand that the more popular the niche or the keyword is, the more expensive it will be to rank highly on Google.

So, for example, if you want to rank highly for “casino”, it will cost significantly more than if you want to rank highly for “Pay and Play Casino”.

And if you niche down on your market too, you can find Golden opportunities. For example, take that Pay n Play keyword and use it in let’s say Finnish market, and you have a really good chance of ranking well.

Finns even have their own keyword for Pay n Play called Pikakasinot, which is easier to rank for than Pay n Play casinos.

Other example could be the Swedish market.

The country recently regulated the market and set up a licencing system. With this regulation a “casinos utan licence” niche was born, where people stared to look for sites not having licence in Sweden, but rather in Malta or Curacao.

You could target that group of people with your affiliate site and be very successful.

The general principle that you need to follow, is to be very specific with your keywords.

The more targeted that you are with them, the more likely you will be able to rank highly without having to spend a fortune on marketing.

Spend time researching keywords

This is something that so many people tend to ignore.

Keywords are hugely important to your search engine ranking. However, it’s not just a case of getting the most common keywords with the highest search volume.

In fact, you will want to look for keywords that no-one else is using. If you can find low competition keywords that people are searching for, but they aren’t popular with other sites, then you will rank much higher.

Finding these keywords is worth their weight in gold. Therefore, you need to spend the time scrutinising them, so that you can rank as highly as possible.

If you want to be successful, then high ranking keywords are a must. Make sure you don’t take shortcuts on the amount of time you need to spend on finding the right ones.

Make sure your articles are written by experts

You might bring people in initially with high search engine rankings, and great keywords. You won’t keep them if your content isn’t of a high quality.

Make sure that you use only experts when writing your content.

If it’s well written and informative, then people will return without the use of a search engine. This is the kind of traffic that you want in the long-term.

It’s why it is so important to have excellent writers, who are experts in your niche. If you build up trust with your audience, then they will keep coming back time and time again.

This will allow you to get good quality traffic that is more likely to earn you revenue. Remember, it doesn’t matter how many people you get to visit your site, if the quality isn’t up to scratch, then they won’t return.

Use agencies to help with Link Building

It doesn’t matter how good your SEO, or your content is, without links, you won’t be able to build up your traffic.

Therefore, it’s important to use agencies to help you establish better link building practises.

Agencies will already have contacts within the industry. This means that they will be able to source out places for you to publish link building articles that you might not normally have found.

You will then have better quality links in place, which will help your site to grow.

Give it time

It doesn’t matter what some SEO sites say, it’s not an overnight process.

If you don’t put the work in, you won’t be able to make huge revenues on the site in 3 months. In fact, you probably won’t even manage it within 12 months.

Websites need time to grow and SEO takes time to get its full rewards. This means both organically, and of course, with your hard work. Give it up to 2 years, and if you’re not seeing the growth you want, then switch to a new niche.

It’s important to remember that you’re starting way behind your rivals. This means that you will be competing with already established sites. As such, it’s important to give yourself the time you need to catch up.