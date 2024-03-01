The Executive MBA, A Formidable Gas Pedal Of Personal Development

Interview with Stéphane Calvarese, KEDGE Executive MBA graduate and Panaget Industrial Director
“My name is Stéphane Calvarese, I’m 48 years old and I’m Industrial Director at Panaget. I trained as an engineer and have spent my entire career in production with various companies in the industrial sector. In my quest for responsibility and challenge, I have managed increasingly large teams and projects. In 2015, I decided to embark on the Executive MBA adventure to broaden my field of expertise, particularly in business, marketing and strategy. I chose to take this course at KEDGE Business School for the flexibility of the training program (delivered on several sites) as well as for its international ranking. I took modules in Bordeaux, Marseille and Paris.
After almost 20 years spent in production, this training course was a real eye-opener to the world, both through the training courses and the seminars I was able to take in Japan and the United States. I was particularly impressed by the Business Model Design, Geopolitics and International Finance courses, which gave me a new perspective on the issues facing my company, as well as on economic and social developments on a national and international scale”.
💭 The Executive MBA, a formidable personal development gas pedal
“Joining an Exec.MBA is about enriching your skills so that you can play an active role in your career development. It also means taking the time to analyze your own motivations, strengths and weaknesses. In my job, I have to manage a large number of people, and motivation is always a determining factor in performance, especially in a context of change. The support of my tutor and my individual coach were essential in the construction and progress of my Capstone project (end-of-programme dissertation). The experienced and enthusiastic professors, the colleagues from all over the world and the extremely wide-ranging training program make this MBA a formidable personal development gas pedal .
During this intense period, I methodically built up my own management keys to better apprehend the changes to come and support my teams in an environment that is evolving at an ever-increasing pace. I’ve come to understand the importance of the meaning we give to our work, and I try to apply it every day in my management and in my exchanges.
Thanks to this program, I’ve developed the skills and self-confidence I was lacking to pursue my professional development. The diploma is also a sign of confidence for an employer. But above all, I learned about myself, my strengths and how best to use them in my work.“
🎓 Find out more about the Executive MBA?
KEDGE’s Executive MBA, ranked 5th in France and 18th worldwide by the Financial Times 2023, offers an 18-month curriculum focused on leadership development, global vision, organizational resilience, and the challenges of environmental and digital transition.Triply accredited (AMBA, AACSB, EQUIS), this program delivers a prestigious business administration diploma, aimed at experienced executives (over 5 years’ experience). Participants acquire critical thinking, managerial knowledge and a sustainable vision of business. Peer learning is essential, encouraging rich exchanges and the building of varied networks.With a 93% recommendation rate, the KEDGE Executive MBA is the ideal program to support your professional transformation.
This article was originally published in Kedge Business School’s website on 13 January 2024. It can be accessed here: https://www.kedgebs-alumni.com/en/news/interview-lexective-mba-a-formidable-personal-development-accelerator-2011
Read more about KEDGE Global Executive MBA