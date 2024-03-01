The Executive MBA, A Formidable Gas Pedal Of Personal Development

“Joining an Exec.MBA is about enriching your skills so that you can play an active role in your career development. It also means taking the time to analyze your own motivations, strengths and weaknesses. In my job, I have to manage a large number of people, and motivation is always a determining factor in performance, especially in a context of change. The support of my tutor and my individual coach were essential in the construction and progress of my Capstone project (end-of-programme dissertation). The experienced and enthusiastic professors, the colleagues from all over the world and the extremely wide-ranging training program make this MBA a formidable personal development gas pedal .

During this intense period, I methodically built up my own management keys to better apprehend the changes to come and support my teams in an environment that is evolving at an ever-increasing pace. I’ve come to understand the importance of the meaning we give to our work, and I try to apply it every day in my management and in my exchanges.

Thanks to this program, I’ve developed the skills and self-confidence I was lacking to pursue my professional development. The diploma is also a sign of confidence for an employer. But above all, I learned about myself, my strengths and how best to use them in my work.“