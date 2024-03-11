Breaking Through the Ceiling to Reach New Professional Levels

Learning beyond the classroom

The Multi-Project Suite was tense and demanding but fulfilling. The project expanded my knowledge into sustainability, explored other ways of doing business and broadened my views on how to be a CEO in future. I was so keen to help with the continuity of the work that I contacted the CEO to ask if I could remain on the project and am now volunteering for the company that I was part of. It’s been an amazing experience and I have learned so much from his knowledge on sustainability.

Discovering new skills

The MBA has already impacted on my career and behaviours. I identified that I love people so much, sharing knowledge and improving efficiencies, so decided to switch from sales and marketing to human resources. Results are led by people all of the time and the failures we have are because of the lack of people management. My father and I have realised how the business needs someone to look after and care about employees. It makes sense for me to take over this area of the business in future and I’m so happy and excited.

Developing as a leader

The course has been a considerable investment for my family, but I am so pleased to have found it. I was looking for a programme that was about strategic decision-making and that was exactly what I received. I loved that I could write about my own company but it also allowed me to think about business from another perspective. I am sure that my intellectual ‘luggage’ is full of knowledge and insights to take back to my organisation – not only hard skills, but a lot of soft skills too. The MBA has shaped me into an even better leader.

Inspiring future leaders

In the future I would like to be the CEO of my own business and the decisions and choices that I have made during the programme have been in that direction. I will be so happy to share my experiences and knowledge with future students of the Bath