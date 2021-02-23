The Best Whiskies to Gift Your Loved Ones This 2021

Nothing makes a better gift than a bottle of whisky. Whether you are giving it to your special someone, a friend, or a family member, there is something about whisky that makes it the perfect treat for anyone. Unlike other expensive gifts, whisky is a luxury good that feels very personal, so it does not seem like an afterthought. If you want to gift your loved one with this liquor but are not sure which to buy, here are our top picks for the best whiskies to gift this year:

Glen Scotia 2009 Caribbean Rum Cask

Crafted exclusively for The Whisky Club, the Glen Scotia 2009 Caribbean Rum Cask is one of the tastiest whiskies that Glen Scotia has ever released. This whisky has an exquisitely delicious taste and features the sweetness of ripe bananas, creaminess of white chocolate, and mouth-watering goodness of sea-salted caramel and citrus flavor. It is so good it will leave you asking for more.

Benriach 21 y/o Temporis

This whisky hit liquor stands in 2018 and has since then satisfied whisky lovers with its deep flavor, characterized by a hint of BBQ char, dried fruit infused with rum, orangey taste, and smokey expression. Overall, this whisky is the perfect blend of intense floral and zesty spices. If the person you are gifting it with loves berries, this is the way to go—it features a strong taste of blueberry, too!

Archie Rose Solera Strength Rye

This vanilla-tasting, amber-colored whisky features just the right blend of sweet and savory, thanks to its delicate fusion of caraway seed and sugary spices. Every bottle of the Archie Rose Solera Strength Rye is packed with the satisfying taste of toffee, creaminess of vanilla, and the sweetness of peaches and sun-dried apricots. It features a unique blend of malted rye and malted barley, but the best part is the solera vat joining the mix.

Bush Mills 2006 Marsala Cask

The Bush Mills 2006 Marsala Cask boasts of its strong finish, characterized by its exciting ginger flavor laced with a hint of pear. This delicious whisky contains Bushmill’s limited-edition single malts, cinnamon, raisins, and fresh orange, topped with the rich flavor of honey, vanilla, and toffee. You will love how the taste of ginger perfectly complements the flavored pear, making it a true masterpiece from first down to the last sip.

Bladnoch 2006 Select Cask

The only private single cask released this 2021, the Bladnoch 2006 Select Cask was matured for a decade in former Sherry refill hogsheads and then in ex-Oloroso Sherry. This whisky is characterized by its signature Lowland flavor, infused with a hint of raisins, apple, cinnamon, and the creaminess of milk chocolate. If you are looking for a whisky that features the perfect blend of sweetness and complexity, you will never go wrong with this one.

Limeburners Pedro Ximenez Sherry Cask

One of the most remarkable Australian whiskies you will ever find, the Liimeburners Pedro Ximenez Sherry Cask is made by one of the most recognized distilleries in the world. It has an impressive, full-bodied taste of malt and honey, almonds, dark chocolate, and raisins, but what makes it even more unique is its tinge of floral flavor. With its rich and oily finish, this whisky is perfectly consumed with sushi on the side.