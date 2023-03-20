Odessa is a city located on the Black Sea coast of Ukraine, offering visitors a blend of stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. One of the best ways to explore this city and its surroundings is by renting a car and driving along the scenic routes. In this article, we will explore the best scenic routes to explore with a rental car in Odessa, highlighting the must-see attractions and breathtaking views.

Odessa Rent a Car and Explore Scenic Routes

Odessa is a city that offers some of the most scenic routes in Ukraine that are perfect for a drive in a rental car. Here are some of the best scenic routes to explore:

The Odessa Catacombs Route

The Odessa Catacombs Route is a 15-kilometer drive that takes you to the underground world of the Odessa Catacombs. The route passes through the charming streets of the city and offers stunning views of the Black Sea coastline. At the catacombs, you can explore the underground tunnels and learn about the history of this fascinating labyrinth.

The Bilyi Kamin Route

The Bilyi Kamin Route is a 70-kilometer drive that takes you through the scenic landscapes of southern Ukraine. The route passes through the charming towns of Yuzhne and Karolino-Bugaz, and offers stunning views of the Black Sea coastline. At Bilyi Kamin, you can explore the natural rock formations and enjoy the breathtaking views of the sea.

The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Castle Route

The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Castle Route is a 40-kilometer drive that takes you to the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Castle, one of the most ancient and impressive castles in Ukraine. The route passes through the charming countryside of southern Ukraine and offers stunning views of the Dniester River. At the castle, you can explore the impressive architecture and learn about the rich history of this ancient fortress.

The Ovidiopol Trench Route

The Ovidiopol Trench Route is a 30-kilometer drive that takes you to the site of the Ovidiopol Trench, a historical site that played an important role during World War II. The route offers stunning views of the Black Sea coastline and the surrounding countryside. At the trench, you can explore the historical site and learn about the history of this important location.

The Shabo Wine Route

The Shabo Wine Route is a 50-kilometer drive that takes you through the picturesque landscapes of southern Ukraine. The route passes through charming villages, rolling hills, and scenic vineyards. At the Shabo Winery, you can explore the vineyards and taste some of Ukraine’s best wines.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Odessa is a city that offers a wide range of scenic routes that are perfect for exploring with a rental car. The Odessa Catacombs Route, Bilyi Kamin Route, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Castle Route, Ovidiopol Trench Route, and Shabo Wine Route are just a few of the best routes that offer stunning views and must-see attractions. Rent a car and explore these scenic routes to discover the beauty of Odessa and its surroundings.