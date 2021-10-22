The Best iPhone VPN Apps to Use in 2021

A Virtual Private Network or VPN has become an essential part of today’s life. It helps provide you with a private and encrypted connection on a public internet and ensures that your data remains safe and secured. It also helps to hide your actual location since the proxy comes from another country, and it keeps your information private. You never know who might be monitoring your data, payment information, browsing history, or even your whole identity. Thus, A VPN ensures you stay safe from all the identity theft and scams.

Today, there are a lot of VPNs available in the market that work with iPhones and ensure the safety of your data. However, you can’t trust any VPN blindly without doing your research. There are many things to consider when getting a VPN for your device, including the cost and the browsing speed of the VPN. You must be wondering which VPN you should use for your iPhone. At VPNBrains we have put together a list of the best VPNs to use for your iphone in 2021.

Express VPN

Ranked as the number 1 VPN of 2021, the dedication of this VPN towards securing your privacy is impressive. This VPN might be costly for some, but one of its unique specs is that it blocks all kinds of ads. You can download and connect to the fastest VPN of 2021 on your iPhone and browse anonymously and carefree. The VPN is compatible with all iOS versions and even with Mac.

The following are the subscription plans available depending on how long you want to use it:

Monthly Subscription in $12.95/-

6 Months Subscription is $9.99/month

15 Months Subscription is $6.67/month

Now, you can browse anywhere without the horror of being watched by strangers with ExpressVPN.

IP Vanish

Do you want a VPN that works best on each apple product and each iOS? Your research is done now because IP Vanish is the best you have been looking for. IP Vanish is a US-based VPN that allows you to connect with ten devices simultaneously while meeting your torrenting expectations and offering the fastest streaming on all devices. The widespread availability of servers ensures that you get the best internet speed anywhere and everywhere. The prices of this VPN are slightly high, but the services it offers are worth every penny.

If you’re worried about the costs, you don’t have to, because we have got it all covered here. Below are the cost quotations of IP Vanish:

Get a Monthly Subscription of secure browsing for $10.99

A good deal on a Yearly Subscription lets you enjoy all features for $3.20 per month.

What’s better than getting a 2-Year Subscription is just $3.20 per month.

Cyber Ghost

Powered by the latest VPN technology, CyberGhost offers the largest VPN server one can come across in 2021. This proxy server uses the latest encryption technology to keep your data safe and secure. This VPN has been giving people the best service, including access to Netflix and great customer support.

The VPN works great on iOS. Following are the subscriptions plans offered by Cyber Ghost:

$12.99 for a month

$6.39 per month for 6 months

$2.25 per month for 2 years and 2 months

Now you can enjoy unlimited streaming options with CyberGhost.

Nord VPN

Nord is listed as one of the top VPNs in the market and is known to have top-notch privacy protection settings. The impressive combination of encryption and double-VPN ensures your data is secure. The VPN has accomplished the ultimate goal of data protection through VPN. This VPN doesn’t keep any logs, and the server is all over the world. The best part is that the VPN is available on iPhones, too, with a strict login policy. Nord offers you different subscription plans, including:

$11.95 per month

$3.30 for 2 years

$4.92 for a year.

You can choose from these packages according to your needs.

SurfShark

If you are someone who loves to binge-watch on Netflix and are tired of trying different VPNs on your iPhone, then this VPN is for you. SurfShark is rated as the best VPN for Netflix. It has been known well in the market for its features and services. Downloading the app on your iPhone will take a few seconds, and then you will have access to the VPN and ultimate surfing. It allows you to connect different devices simultaneously, making it a fantastic choice for large families or big friend groups. The app has a 4.4 star rating and is loved by many. You can get SurfShark VPN for a month by getting a subscription for just $2.49.